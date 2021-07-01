Sylvan Fire at 50% containment
Thanks to help from cooperative weather that has included rainfall, firefighters continue to make progress in containing the Sylvan Fire, about 15 miles south of Eagle.
“Fire managers are developing plan for a scaled-down organization sometime around the end of the week,” a 9 a.m. Wednesday update from the Type 1 Incident Management Team informed.
According to Inciweb, an interagency incident management database, officials anticipate the blaze that broke out June 20 at approximately 3:15 p.m. — leading to pre-evacuation notices for the Meredith and Thomasville areas, which were canceled Monday — will be fully contained by midnight Aug. 1.
“Due to favorable weather and additional fire resources the pre-evacuation order is canceled for the upper Frying Pan valley from the dam east to Hagerman Pass, effective immediately,” a Pitkin Alert notified Monday.
As of Tuesday, the wildfire was still burning 3,792 acres, requiring 425 personnel. But in a 24-hour Inciweb report Tuesday, the fire behavior was generally described as “smoldering.”
Aspen Family Connections’ Katherine Sand named grand marshal for July 4
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association and the city of Aspen on Wednesday announced local resident Katherine Sand as the grand marshal of the 2021 “Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade.”
On the nomination form, Sand was credited for her tireless efforts organizing and directing the weekly food distribution since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on behalf of Aspen Family Connections.
“Katherine Sand has a 30-year background in local and internationally based nonprofit organizations and finds her work as director of Aspen Family Connections — a family resource center based in the Aspen School District, serving Pitkin County families with children under 18 — to be the most powerful and rewarding of her professional career,” an ACRA release says. “AFC connects families with resources of all kinds and Katherine, with her small team, is constantly inspired by the extraordinary collaboration and supportive culture of this community, from schools and government agencies, to nonprofits, businesses and private individuals.”
Notice something different?
The Aspen Daily News is still the four-decade institution of independent, hyperlocal news that readers come to expect every day — but we’ve freshened up our look a bit. It’s a (knock on wood) post-pandemic summer, after all, and we figured if there was ever a time to come out fresh faced, it was now. Content won’t change, except that photojournalism enthusiasts will notice a long-overdue emphasis on visual storytelling that goes beyond the Instagram gallery — though that too will showcase more behind-the-scenes shots than ever.
The redesign is simply meant to modernize the reader experience with an age-old, arguably more-important-than-ever American — and Aspen — tradition: engaging with and maintaining an informed community in order to strengthen the very foundations of that community. We hope you enjoy.