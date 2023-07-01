Aspen Rotary recognizes African malaria challenges
Beginning pre-pandemic, Rotarians in Aspen began building a project to reduce malaria in sub-saharan Africa.
Over 200 million people are infected annually worldwide, and over 200,000 children die. Drs. Robert Porter and Dan Perlman initiated a program in Zambia to train teams of community health care workers, to diagnose and treat malaria, according to an Aspen Rotary news release.
The two local Rotarians partnered with Rotary International, the Zambian Ministry of Health and Rotary clubs in Zambia over the last four years. From humble beginnings, the program has gained momentum and significant funding. The current program has received funds from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, World Vision and other partners.
“This growth morphed into training thousands of community health care workers, serving the rural areas of most of Zambia,” the release says.
Besides the basic malaria training program, the community health care workers are given bicycles to enable last kilometer care, cell phones for data collection and communications, and uniforms. They are trained on management of other problems, like diarrheal disease; and trained to distribute mosquito nets along with other tools to fight malaria.
Because of the success in Zambia, Perlman and his wife Bryna embarked to Western Kenya this past spring. The goal is to begin scaling the Aspen efforts to another region rife with malaria, the release states.
For his work on malaria, Perlman was honored with the Tom Sardy “Rotarian of the Year” award last week at the Aspen Rotary annual dinner. Aspen Rotary continues to fund service projects locally and globally that epitomize “service above self.”
Aspen Rotary will be hosting its main fundraising event Aug. 5, and part of the funds will enable future malaria work in Kenya. The club is actively seeking donations for the silent auction, which is part of the annual Ducky Derby event, the release adds.
Aspen's ‘Street Smart’ campaign in full swing
As the city of Aspen prepares for Fourth of July festivities, it is intensifying its dedication to the "Street Smart" initiative.
The campaign is an integrated, inter-departmental endeavor to enhance public safety and foster environmentally sustainable practices, a city news release says. This collaboration, which includes the engineering, police and parks departments, focuses on elevating safety measures for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the city.
Police Chief Kim Ferber emphasized the significance of the campaign during this period. “As we prepare for the Fourth of July, the role of our 'Street Smart' campaign takes center stage. Instead of focusing solely on enforcement, we're putting our energy into creating a knowledgeable and cohesive community — and by championing education, we're laying the groundwork for a safer and more interconnected Aspen,” she said in the release.
In line with the spirit ofthe campaign, the city is urging residents and visitors to utilize public transportation or consider biking to Fourth of July events. “This approach not only ensures personal safety but also helps reduce traffic congestion and contributes to Aspen's ongoing sustainability efforts,” the release states.
For more information about the "Street Smart" campaign, visit the city of Aspen’s website at aspen.gov/1228/Street-Smart.