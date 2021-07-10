PitCo removing, remodeling tower to improve radio service
Pitkin County TV/FM Telecommunications staff is removing and remodeling equipment at the county’s Upper Red Mountain Road radio tower to improve radio service in Aspen. The work is underway and should be completed in approximately two weeks, according to a Friday announcement.
The FM radio tower site, which is approximately 50 years old, is being updated to bring it into better working condition. This is part of scheduled maintenance for the site, a news release says.
The work entails gutting and replacing equipment inside the bunker shelter that houses the transmission devices. After completion of the work, the FM stations being broadcast from the site will be much more reliable because of the placement of state-of-the-art equipment. In summer 2022, the solar panels that power the site are scheduled to be replaced, according to the release.
In Aspen, radio stations KSPN 102.7, KDNK 88.3, KAJX 91.1/91.5, KTND 93.5 and KLXV 89.9 will be off the air for approximately two weeks. In the meantime, many of these stations can be streamed online and most are rebroadcast from a tower at Jack Rabbit Ridge or from their own nearby direct broadcast, which covers the Aspen/Woody Creek/Snowmass Village area.
Listeners can alternatively tune in to KAJX on 88.9, 90.9 or 91.5; KDNK on 99.9 and 94.7 in Woody Creek; KSPN on 103.1; and KTND on 93.5. Colorado Public Radio (KVOV 101.5) will not be impacted by the maintenance work and will remain online, the release adds.
For more information, visit pitkincounty.com/335/TV-FM-Translator-Services. To sign up for Pitkin County TV/FM Translator Alerts, which include notifications about translator changes, outages, upgrades and broadband progress, visit pitkincounty.com/list.aspx.
Air Force cadets to build bridge in White River National Forest
Through a unique partnership between the Air Force Academy and the White River National Forest, the Two Elk Trail in Eagle County near Minturn will have a new bridge designed and built by cadets.
Civil Engineering majors at the academy and U.S. Forest Service personnel will work side-by-side for several weeks beginning July 11 to install a bridge on the east end of the Two Elk Trail in Eagle County, a forest service news release says. The trail will remain open during most of construction, although temporary closures at the bridge site may occasionally be necessary to ensure the safety of the public and cadets.
As part of their academic program as civil engineering majors, last fall 11 cadets were accepted into an elective class, “Civil Engineering 376: Forest Service Bridge Design” offered by the academy. The class, taught by Professor Stan Rader, provides the creative opportunity to earn academic credit and spend some time outside on public lands taking a project from design to completion, the release states.
This is the third cohort of Air Force Academy cadets to work on a White River National Forest project. In fall 2016, a previous class designed and installed a new bridge on the Maroon Creek Trail in the Maroon Bells/Snowmass Wilderness. In 2018, cadets built a bridge on the McCullough Gulch Trail south of Breckenridge.
This year’s class has a different set of logistical and engineering challenges to consider and navigate over the next several weeks to bring their design to completion, according to the release. The new Two Elk Trail Bridge, with a span of 50 feet, will be 40% longer than the two previous bridges that cadets designed and constructed.