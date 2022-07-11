French joins CORE as climate strategy director
Ryland French has joined the Community Office for Resource Efficiency as its first senior director of regional climate strategy.
“The addition of French to the CORE team marks the next major step in the organization’s commitment to accelerate climate action in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a news release from the nonprofit states.
CORE says it established the new position in direct response to the growing urgency of the climate crisis.
“The valley is having a moment,” French said in the release. “The communities are saying we need to do more, we want to have a bigger impact and we need it faster. And I’m really excited about that moment.”
Bigger and faster results require valleywide collaboration and French is well-positioned to facilitate that effort, according to CORE. He has a history of leading large-scale partnerships across all sectors: During his time with the city of Aspen, and more recently, for Aspen Skiing Co., French has designed and managed high-impact projects such as the Aspen Energy Challenge and employee housing at Willits.
The release adds that the nonprofit is wrapping its search for a new CEO and will be moving to a more centralized location to better serve the valley.
Institute welcomes cartoon editor, art critic on Thursday
The Aspen Institute’s McCloskey Speaker Series will host Emma Allen, cartoon editor for The New Yorker, on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Paepcke Auditorium.
Allen will be joined in conversation with Artnet News art critic Ben Davis. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased via aspeninstitute.org.
“Since Emma Allen’s tenure began as The New Yorker’s fourth-ever cartoon editor in 2017, she has brought in a multitude of new voices,” a news release says. “Though cartoons appeared in the magazines very first issue in 1925, a lot has changed in the past century of cartooning and humor.”
Allen and Davis will discuss the many shifts that have occurred over the years, from taste and style to following the lightning-speed news cycle, the release adds.