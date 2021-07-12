Man found deceased in hotel room identified
A 46-year-old man from Houston, Texas who was found deceased in his room at the Limelight Hotel in Snowmass Village Saturday night has been identified as Michael Dennis Carroll II.
“We were called about 10 [minutes] after 9 last night for a welfare check, and when we responded to that call, we found the decedent. We went there, there was absolutely nothing suspicious,” Snowmass Police Chief Brian Olson said Sunday. “We investigated it like we do any unattended death and ruled out what we thought could lead to foul play, and there was none, so we turned it over to the coroner.”
That was at about 10 p.m., according to a Pitkin County Coroner’s Office press release sent Sunday. The cause and manner of death is pending post-mortem examination.
Coal Basin mountain biking trails saw soft opening over the weekend
The Coal Basin Ranch near Redstone opened a new system of singletrack trails for public use over the weekend as part of an effort to demonstrate that trails can be an important part of land restoration.
The trail system is on private property owned by Crystal Basin Holdings LLC — owned by cousins Sam and Tom Walton — and is the former site of Mid-Continent Resources’ five coal mines, which operated from 1956 to 1991 and yielded 23 million tons of medium volatile coal for U.S. steel mills.
“This property that was once the processing center for a large-scale coal mining operation has been developed as a community asset for advancing healthy landscapes and healthy lifestyles,” Ranch and Trail Manager Trina Ortega said in a statement on the former Mid-Continent site.
The roughly 5-mile trail system includes cross-country singletrack along a mountain creek through Douglas fir and spruce, as well as a flow trail descent through an aspen forest designed by Progressive Trail Design. In addition, the property boasts several jump lines, pump tracks and a Strider track for the youngest mountain bikers.
“We hope people will enjoy the trail and reflect on the area’s history,” Ortega said. “Coal Basin is a story of transformation. Not long ago, it was a heavily impacted industrial site.”
The trail system will be open to the public, free of charge. In addition to being a recreational asset for the public to enjoy, it will provide a location for local schools that have mountain biking programs and outdoor education programs to have an optimized place to ride, run and hike while learning about restoration, sustainably built trails, stewardship and conservation.
Access to the trails is possible through an easement with Pitkin County. Gary Tennenbaum, director of Pitkin County Open Space & Trails, said Coal Basin Ranch is the first of its kind in the county. According to Tennenbaum, the ranch is a model for other landowners who may be willing to provide public trails on their property.
“A private landowner building and maintaining trails on their property that are open to the public is unique and we feel needs public support,” he said.