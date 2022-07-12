A hearing on the Fields development proposal in the midvalley was tabled Monday by Eagle County commissioners until Aug. 17.
The hearing couldn’t be held in El Jebel because of a staffing issue. The county government and a contractor that has assisted the planning office on processing land-use applications abruptly parted ways on Thursday. More time was needed to bring a county planner up to speed to present the staff analysis for the review.
The Fields is a proposal for up to 135 residential units, with a mix of single- and multi-family residences. The project is located on 19.39 acres on the south side of Highway 82, across from the entrance to Blue Lake subdivision.
Eagle County commissioners will visit the site prior to starting review at a hearing in El Jebel on Aug. 17. A time for the hearing wasn’t immediately available.
PitCo Public Health to discuss vaccines
Pitkin County Public Health will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to share information on COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest pediatric group.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were recently approved for children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years. A panel of local experts will discuss issues regarding the vaccine. Panel members will be Dr. Rahul Shah, pediatrician with Aspen Valley Primary Care; Laurie Cohen, immunization coordinator with Community Health Services; and Carly Senst, epidemiologist and COVID-19 response lead with Pitkin County Public Health.
The public town hall will be held on Zoom and streamed on the Pitkin County Public Health Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in advance of the meeting.
To find a form to submit questions and for a link to the Zoom meeting, visit pitkincounty.com/civicalerts.aspx?AID=490.