Aspen-based nonprofit Global Warming Mitigation Project announced the winners of the 2023 Keeling Curve Prize earlier this week.
The prize, $50,000 each, goes to 10 organizations across five categories that are effectively reducing, removing or replacing greenhouse gas emissions. This year, applicants represented 114 countries, many of which contain some of the most underserved communities in the world, according to a news release.
“This year, I was especially excited to see Kenya as the country with the highest application count other than the U.S. I look forward to seeing how the innovations of the 2023 winners continue to heal our planet.” said Gerald Esambe, a prize analyst and climate change/green growth officer at African Development Bank Group.
The 2023 prize attracted more than 350 applicants. Each of them underwent a rigorous screening process conducted by a panel of climate experts.
The winners are:
Regen Organics: Manufacturers of regenerative agriculture products using Black Soldier Fly Larvae.
Vesta: Develops coastal carbon capture using the natural mineral olivine for ocean alkalinity enhancement.
Reeddi: Works toward clean, affordable, reliable electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Build Up Nepal: Provides eco-friendly brick manufacturing and local economic development.
Stand.earth Research Group: Works to halt expansion of oil and gas drilling by securing Amazon Exclusion Policies from major global banks.
Vita: Facilitates rural, climate-smart economies in Africa.
Health in Harmony: Works alongside indigenous communities to regenerate livelihoods and protect rainforests.
Waste Warriors Society: Works with government agencies and communities on municipal waste problems.
C40: A global network of mayors in leading cities united in action to confront the climate crisis.
Auto-Truck EA Limited: A Kenya-based company that manufactures electric mobility products and solutions.
CDOT, contractor start Highway 133 project
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Williams Construction have begun a slope-stabilization and culvert replacement project on Highway 133 north of Paonia.
The highway is open and will continue to be open through the life of the project, which is expected to be completed this fall. Work will take place from mile-marker 24.5 to 25.7.
“The project consists of slope stabilization using a soil nail wall to improve the integrity of the slope and function of the roadway as well as culvert replacement. The soil nail walls will be constructed at four sites along the corridor,” a CDOT news release says.
The roadway will have to be repaired after construction of the soil nail wall is complete. The project is not related to the permanent repairs to road and culvert damage that occurred on Highway 133 in May, making travel difficult.
The slope stabilization project will significantly improve the safety and functionality of the highway, the release states. “The work being done ensures motorists can move safely and reliably through this section of the roadway for years to come by making it more stable and reducing the erosion potential,” CDOT said.
Working times will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Within the work zone there will be short delays, with alternating single-lane traffic as well as shoulder closures, the release adds.
For more information, call 970-251-0645 or visit the project website at codot.gov/projects/co133paoniagunnisonslope.