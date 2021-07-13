U.S. military performs half-hour training exercise at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport
A United States Military C130 — a four-engine turboprop — aircraft will perform airport approaches and traffic pattern training exercises at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) tonight. These training exercises will take place after dark, between approximately 10 to 10:30 p.m. and will not result in any landing of the C130 aircraft. As a public use airport facility, ASE must make itself available to training and safety exercises for the U.S. Military, a Pitkin County press release noted. Significant noise-related impacts due to this activity are not anticipated.
Air Force Academy cadets to build bridge on White River National Forest
Through a unique partnership between the Air Force Academy and the White River National Forest, the Two Elk Trail will have a new bridge designed and built by some of the brightest young minds in the country.
Air Force Academy cadet civil engineering majors and Forest Service personnel are working side-by-side for several weeks beginning July 11 to install a bridge on the east end of the Two Elk Trail in Eagle County, a White River National Forest release explained. The trail will remain open during most of construction, although temporary closures at the bridge site may occasionally be necessary to ensure the safety of the public and cadets.
“Due to the priceless cooperation and support of the White River National Forest staff, this unique program allows our future Air Force engineers and leaders to take a full-scale civil engineering project from cradle to grave, while providing the public with a valuable infrastructure asset that will serve for decades into the future,” said Rader.
This class is the third cohort of Air Force Academy cadets to work on a White River National Forest project. In the fall of 2016, a previous class designed and installed a new bridge on the Maroon Creek trail in the Maroon Bells Snowmass Wilderness, and in 2018 cadets built a bridge on the very popular McCullough Gulch trail south of Breckenridge. This year’s class has a different set of logistical and engineering challenges to consider and navigate over the next several weeks to bring their design to completion. The new Two Elk trail bridge, with a span of 50 feet, will be 40 percent longer than the two previous bridges that cadets designed and constructed.