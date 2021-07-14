Glenwood Springs meetings return to in-person format
Public meetings for the city of Glenwood Springs, including City Council, boards and commissions, will gradually return to in-person meetings beginning with the regular City Council meeting on Thursday.
Meeting location details for each group will be posted and updated at cogs.us/calendar, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news release.
Meetings of City Council, boards and commissions, and work sessions are public meetings and open to the public. At the beginning of each regular meeting, there is a time for public comment for items not appearing on the agenda.
Meeting recordings and virtual participation for presenters and the public will continue to be available only for regular City Council meetings and for Planning and Zoning Commission meetings.
Written meeting minutes are a public record and will continue to be posted at the city’s website, the release says. Links to City Council and P&Z meeting agendas, packets and minutes can be found at cogs.us/agenda. Agendas and minutes related to the additional city boards and commissions can be found at cogs.us/agendacenter.
To sign up for alerts when new meetings or agendas are added, subscribe to updates at cogs.us/NotifyMe.
Pitkin County modifies its public-health recommendations
Pitkin County’s new Public Health Order has modified its mask recommendations. Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated students, staff and visitors to preschool through grade 12 schools (including extracurricular activities), and child care centers and services, including camps, are no longer included in the order, according to the county’s newsletter released Tuesday.
While the order no longer requires a mask for these settings, masks are still considered a best practice to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, especially among children 11 and younger, as a vaccine is not yet available to them.
Face coverings are still required for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated patients, residents and visitors, and medical-grade masks are required, for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated staff in the following settings that serve vulnerable or at-risk populations: homeless shelters, jails and emergency medical and other health care settings (including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent care centers, clinics, doctors' offices and non-urgent care medical structures).
People not required to wear a mask, even if unvaccinated, include those who are 11 years old and younger, and people who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.
Children younger than 2 years old should not wear masks. Per federal orders, individuals 2 years old and older must still wear masks on public transportation, such as on buses, taxis, planes and other forms of public travel, regardless of vaccination status, the newsletter said.