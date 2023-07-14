One person was killed and another critically injured on Wednesday when an off-highway vehicle crashed outside of Marble, according to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident occurred on County Road 3 at about 2:17 p.m. on Daniel’s Hll, east of Beaver Lake and Marble. A deputy with the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area and responded. An emergency medical services team from Carbondale Fire Department also responded.
“Upon arrival, it was discovered an OHV with four occupants had crashed,” said a news release from Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office. “One male occupant who was reported to have been the driver of the OHV was pronounced deceased at the scene after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. One occupant had critical injuries and was flown to a hospital from the scene by helicopter. The two additional occupants were transported to the hospital by ambulance with injuries as well.”
None of the identities are being released at this time, the sheriff’s said in the news release issued on Thursday.
“It is believed that excessive speed and a possible mechanical failure on the OHV may have been factors in this crash,” the release said.
Man drowns in rafting accident
A 55-year-old man from Tennessee died from an accidental drowning after he fell out of a commercial raft on the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon, the Garfield County coroner said Thursday.
Cornelis Booysen of Juliet, Tennessee, was part of a commercial rafting group on a July 7 outing that included his immediate family members. At least two people fell out of the raft, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office, which said it was dispatched to the recreational path between Shoshone and Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon to attend to the matter.
“Mr. Booysen was not the only rafter to fall out of the raft,” said a statement from Garfield County Coroner Robert M. Glassmire. “The decedent was eventually rescued and brought to shore and the group alongside with other bystanders, initiated CPR until first responders with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrived. Unfortunately, Mr. Booysen was unable to be resuscitated and upon the coroner’s office arrival, the decedent was pronounced dead.”
Booysen was wearing a personal flotation device and a helmet at the time of the incident, the coroner’s office said.
A July 10 autopsy performed by a forensic pathologist, working on a contract basis for the coroner’s office, determined that the cause of death was a drowning and the manner of the death an accident.
“The Garfield County Coroner’s Office extends their condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Booysen,” the statement said.
Photographer Goldsmith at TACAW tonight
Renowned photographer Lynn Goldsmith will discuss her recent U.S. Supreme Court win and her latest book, “Music in the ’80s,” at 8 p.m. tonight at The Arts Campus at Willits in Basalt.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The suggested entry price is $20 or “pay what you can,” according to TACAW’s website. Music journalist and filmmaker Daniel Shaw will lead the conversation.
Goldsmith won a landmark copyright case over the estate of Andy Warhol when the Supreme Court announced its decision in May.
Her work is in numerous collections that include Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, Museum of Modern Art, Chicago Museum of Contemporary Photography, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Museum Folkwang, Polaroid Collection, Kodak Collection and others.
Her images have appeared on and between the covers of Life, Newsweek, Time, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, National Geographic Traveler, Sports Illustrated, People, Elle, Interview and The New Yorker, among other publications.
Goldsmith lives full time in Nashville, Tennessee, and keeps a residence in the Roaring Fork Valley.