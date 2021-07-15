I-70 closed in both directions Wed. evening after ‘shallow mudslides’
The Colorado Department of Transportation had already closed Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero around 3:45 p.m. due to a flash flood warning. That warning was set to expire at 5:30 p.m., but a larger state-level warning for flash flood superseded it, keeping the stretch of highway through Glenwood Canyon closed in both directions.
Then, at 6:09 p.m., CDOT alerted that two “shallow” mudslides required cleanup before the I-70 corridor could reopen.
“As safety closure continues due to weather, crews are cleaning two shallow mudslides at Mile Point 128 due to rain on the Grizzly Creek burn scar,” CDOT updated via tweet. “The slides were 1-3 inches of very slick mud. See http://cotrip.org for road closure status.”
By 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews were able to reopen the stretch of highway.
Earthquake near El Jebel Wednesday morning
Some residents of the El Jebel area reported feeling the rumblings of what turned out to be an earthquake Wednesday morning.
The quake, recorded at about 6:17 a.m. by the U.S. Geological Survey, was of minor magnitude, of 1.8 on the scale that goes up to 8 and higher.
Typically, magnitudes less than 2.5 are not often felt but can be detected by seismograph.
The USGS reported that the Wednesday morning quake in El Jebel had a 5-kilometer depth.