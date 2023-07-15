APCHA taking Burlingame applications
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is accepting applications from households interested in qualifying to purchase the newly released affordable housing units at Burlingame Ranch Phase III, the city announced Friday.
This marks the final development stage of the Burlingame Ranch project, located 3 1/2 miles from downtown Aspen off Harmony Road. The first two phases brought 84 and 82 multifamily units respectively, along with a combined 10 single-family homes, to APCHA's affordable housing roster.
The final phase introduces 74 multifamily units to the public via the APCHA lottery process. It will offer a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
The qualification and lottery processes are divided into four groups, with the first two groups having a qualification deadline of Aug. 11. The qualification period is not the same as the bidding period. Qualified applicants can bid on the units until the respective "bid closes" dates, which are set as Sept. 6 and Sept.15 for the first and second lottery groups. For more information, visit APCHA.org.
Update for RFTA project in Glenwood
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and its contractor, Myers & Sons, have completed the detour paving for the first phase of the project that will shift traffic off the southbound (upvalley lanes) onto the detour route on Monday. Crews have been preparing the Rio Grande Trail to support the traffic shift so work can begin on the first underpass tunnel closest to the RFTA BRT station under Highway 82.
The shift will take place midday on Monday when traffic volumes are lower and after the temporary striping of the new alignment is complete. Highway 82 will still have two lanes of traffic in each direction in this configuration. Motorists are encouraged to slow down through the work zone to become more familiar with the new alignment.
Once completed, this two year project will move pedestrians and cyclists through two underpass tunnels, one under Colorado Highway 82 and one under 27th Street, to more safely connect to the Rio Grande Trail and the RFTA Bus Rapid Transit station.
More information is available on the project website at27thstreetproject.com and interested parties can sign up for project updates.
Injured hiker rescued
Rescuers came to the aid of a 52-year-old woman who injured her ankle near Capitol Lake outside of Aspen on Thursday morning.
Mountain Rescue Aspen caught wind of the incident after a passerby on the trail sent Garmin messages to the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center, according to a news release.
As well, CareFlight of the Rockies from Rifle picked up the hiker, dropping her off at a parking lot near the trailhead. A total of 17 MRA members responded to the incident.
The news release noted that Capital Lake, a 6.4-mile hike from the trailhead, is a “strenuous hike” where weather conditions change and the elevation gains by 2,105 feet.
“All Colorado residents and visitors should consider a backup plan if things go awry,” said the release, which was issued by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. “One of the lower cost options are the Colorado CORSAR cards, which are available online at https://dola.colorado.gov/sar/cardPurchase.jsf. CORSAR cards are used to assist MRA in funding rescue operations, training, and equipment.”