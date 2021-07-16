Horseback accident between Aspen, Lenado requires rescue
An injured man who had fallen off a horse in a trail section between Aspen and Lenado was careflighted by helicopter to Aspen Valley Hospital Thursday.
At about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center received an emergency call for an injured horseback rider in the area of Four Corners and the Tincup Trail. A group, traveling by horse with an outfitter, had been riding on the trail when one rider and horse fell and slid 40 to 50 feet downhill.
“It was reported a 57-year-old-male had taken a fall with a horse and sustained a head injury with significant bleeding,” a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release explained. “As a result, the person and group were unable to continue down the trail or self rescue. Members of the group applied initial first-aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene.”
Mountain Rescue Aspen mobilized immediately and made contact at about 1:47 p.m. The Tincup-Tinpot trail is a 2.5-mile dirt trail connecting Lenado to Aspen. “After careful review of the injuries and terrain, a Careflight helicopter was deployed to assist,” the press release noted.
Mountain Rescue Aspen, Careflight and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office all helped in the successful completion of the incident, and all personnel were safely out of the field by 2:45 p.m.
Colorado Transportation Commission approves $238M for statewide needs
The Colorado Transportation Commission took several actions in the first meeting following the passage of Senate Bill 260, including the approval of $238 million in transportation needs and the opening of a planning rule to establish a pollution reduction planning standard.
The $238 million approved Thursday will fund repairs and improvements to critical transportation needs across the state, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation announcement.
“Funding will go toward critical improvements to the I-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, various stretches of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs and Interstate 76 near Sterling as well as other projects in Colorado,” the announcement details. Funding will also benefit transit by building mobility hubs along north I-25 and expanding the Bustang intercity bus service.
“Colorado’s historic transportation legislation is shifting into high gear, with $238 million in funding going toward fixing our roads, helping our economy, and delivering needed improvements to our infrastructure,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “This new bipartisan law is beginning to take hold, improving transportation for every Coloradan while addressing the economic threat of climate change. I look forward to seeing and supporting the transformative work of our newly-appointed commissioners.”