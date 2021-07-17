Sayre Park construction in GWS begins Monday
The city of Glenwood Springs begins construction at Sayre Park on Monday, to install new basketball courts and other improvements as part of Phase I improvements to the park, according to a Friday news release.
The northwest corner of the park surrounding the basketball courts will be closed through Labor Day for construction. Pedestrian and bike access will remain open with minor detours. The public is asked to follow construction signage.
Phase I of the project includes deconstruction of the old basketball court and re-grading the site to address the drop off adjacent to the court; construction of three new sports courts; installation of ADA curb ramps and pathways; the addition of a new drinking fountain with bottle filler; landscaping, irrigation efficiency modifications, new court lighting, wayfinding signage and spectator benches; and an improved stairway to the mid-level fields, the release states.
“We are excited to start making improvements to this well-loved core park that is such a wonderful amenity in our community. We hope the improvements will be an outlet for people of all abilities to be physically and mentally active with friends and neighbors,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian Smith said in the release.
The city has partnered with Game On Camps and Hoop d’Ville as primary stakeholders in the project for fundraising efforts. Grand River Construction is providing approximately 60% of the phase I project construction costs at no charge. The city was awarded a $25,000 Federal Mineral Lease District mini-grant for portions of the project, the release says.
The park improvements were developed through public input from the 2019 Sayre Park Master Plan Project and are guided by the 2016 Parks and Recreation Master Plan. These phased improvements are designed to address Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility throughout the park, improve safety, upgrade the playground, replace deteriorated systems and facilities, and replace the sports courts, the release adds.
For more information, visit cogs.us/497/Sayre-Park.