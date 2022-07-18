Injured climber rescued from Snowmass Mountain
A 29-year-old woman from Denver who had suffered two leg injuries as a result of a rockfall near the summit of Snowmass Mountain was rescued by local authorities on Sunday afternoon.
Pitkin County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. from a person who stated that she was with an injured climber at an altitude of 13,500 feet just below the summit of the mountain, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Snowmass Mountain, not to be confused with the ski area near Snowmass Village, is roughly 14,000 feet in elevation and located along the border between Pitkin and Gunnison counties, about 14 miles west of Aspen.
The injured woman and the caller were aided by a solo climber, an emergency medical technician who happened upon them, the release says. The group was able to communicate with dispatchers via cell phone, but communication was not reliable as the calls dropped repeatedly. The EMT aiding the climbers reported that the injured climber was unable to put the entire weight of her body on her injured leg, and that any further movement down the mountain would be slow and laborious.
Twenty three members of the all-volunteer team Mountain Rescue Aspen began to mobilize, along with a helicopter from CareFLIGHT of the Rockies. At 12:30 p.m., the helicopter inserted an MRA rescuer into a snowfield on the east side of the mountain in an attempt to locate the injured climber. The rescuer was able to locate the injured climber around 1 p.m. and assess her injuries, the release says.
At approximately 2:12 p.m., rescuers loaded the injured climber into the helicopter and she was flown to Aspen Valley Hospital for further medical treatment. All emergency personnel were out of the field by 3 p.m.
Tibetan Buddhist Monks constructing sand painting
A group of Tibetan monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery are in the process of constructing a mandala sand painting at the Aspen Chapel.
The effort began Sunday and continues through Thursday, according to a news release. In this unique construction, millions of grains of sand are painstakingly laid into place on a flat platform over a period of days or weeks to form the image of a mandala.
To date, the monks have created mandala sand paintings in more than 100 museums, art centers and colleges and universities in the United States and Europe. The monks were featured in the recent Netflix series “House of Cards.”
An open meditation at the chapel is being held today through Thursday, from 9-9.30 a.m. Each day, members of the public can visit the chapel to see the mandala being constructed.
To view a live, online stream of the monks’ activity, visit aspenchapel.org.