Aspen Music Festival opera director dies same night as ‘Magic Flute’ performance
The announcement of longtime Aspen Music Festival and School Opera Director Edward Berkeley’s passing came from the stage of the Benedict Music Tent Saturday, moments before opening his production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
“The AMFS community was shocked and saddened by the passing of longtime leader of the opera program, Edward Berkeley. His talent, wit and unique presence will be deeply missed,” the entity said in a statement, adding, “This was Ed’s 40th summer with the festival, and his contributions to the institution and to the young singers he nurtured in the program are immeasurable. He was beloved by so many in the AMFS audience and community, and his dry wit, dimensional productions and coaching in signature knee socks will be deeply missed.”
Berkeley, 76, was already deceased when first responders arrived on scene, according to Aspen Fire Protection District spokesperson Jake Andersen; CPR was performed but not successfully. Official cause and manner of death are pending determination from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
In addition to his work with AMFS, Berkeley had worked with the New York Philharmonic, the Atlanta Symphony, Baltimore Symphony and regularly directed opera for the Boston Youth Symphony. Berkeley was also a long-term faculty member at The Juilliard School and was founding artistic director of the Willow Cabin Theater, where he directed the Tony- and Drama Desk- nominated play “Wilder, Wilder, Wilder” and others, including “Who Will Carry the Word?” — for which he won “best director.” He taught Shakespeare at both Circle in the Square Theater School and Pace University. He also had taught at the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artists Program, Princeton, Williams and Carleton.