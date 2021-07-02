Aspen Strong among high country nonprofit grant recipients
A number of Western Slope nonprofits were the recipients of the William J. Hybl Fund, approved by El Pomar trustees in May.
“El Pomar Trustees approved $20,500 allocated to four nonprofit organizations in the High Country region at the foundation’s May trustees meeting,” El Pomar announced Thursday.
Among the organizations — which include Aspen Strong, the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens of Vail, YouthPower365 in Avon and the Trio Therapy Partners in Eagle — Aspen Strong received $2,500 for general operating support.
“The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applicants on a rolling basis,” the announcement explains. “Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds.”
The William J. Hybl Fund supports Olympic, Paralympic and youth sports. Bill Hybl, a lifetime public servant, has long been dedicated to amateur sport.
“Currently chairman of the United States Olympic Endowment, he believes the ideals of excellence, fair play and hard work are important for athletes as well as children,” the announcement notes.
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate opens Woody Creek office
Representing the firm’s sixth Roaring Fork Valley location, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate opened an office in Woody Creek.
Chris Burley and other brokers from the firm will be rotating on floor duty at the Woody Creek Plaza office, an announcement said.
“Burley is passionate about fly fishing on the Roaring Fork and felt he needed to meet his customers where they are and saw a need to have an office in Woody Creek,” the announcement reads.
“We are very excited to announce this new location in Woody Creek,” said Krista Klees, Market President of the Roaring Fork Valley. “It allows us the ability to further service our clients throughout the Roaring Fork Valley adding a unique and singular location as the only real estate office between Aspen and Basalt apart from offices in Snowmass Village.”