PitCo seeking nominations for volunteer service awards
Pitkin County is now accepting nominations for outstanding volunteers to be honored for the 2021 Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service Awards. Citizens are invited to submit nominations for people who are making a difference in the community, according to a Pitkin County press release.
“The awards this year will be particularly significant as we recognize the volunteers in our community who found safe and effective ways to continue their work in the face of the pandemic. We seek to honor volunteers who kept the fabric of our community strong and resilient despite the many challenges of the past year,'' said Pitkin County Board of Commissioners Chair Kelly McNicholas Kury in a statement.
Now in its 21st year, The Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service Awards were established to honor individuals and groups for their outstanding service, leadership and civic involvement.
“For over two decades we have recognized the people in our community who are giving back and it never ceases to amaze me who our everyday heroes are and the impact of their contributions. It might be delivering a meal to a homebound senior, being a big buddy to a child, building trails in the backcountry or helping to feed families in need. When we have the opportunity to honor these folks every year it gives us a glimpse into the lives of the people who make up our generous and resilient community,” Kury said.
Recipients will be chosen for their service in the following categories: Greg Mace overall volunteer, children/youth, seniors, health, community pride, education, good Samaritan, environment, rising star (18 years and younger) and exceptional one-time events. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 27.
Former Pitkin County Community Relations Administrator Pat Bingham is facilitating the Pitkin County Cares/Greg Mace Awards on behalf of the county this year. Nomination forms are available by contacting pat.bingham130@gmail.com or online at www.pitkincounty.com/pitkincountycares. Call 970-366-7901 for more information.