Mudslides close Indy Pass for minutes, I-70 overnight and Hwy 133 after midnight
At some point between Tuesday afternoon and early morning Wednesday, every major roadway connecting the Roaring Fork Valley to the rest of the state closed due to mudslides.
In the case of Independence Pass, it was a matter of minutes. At 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, a Pitkin County Alert sounded off that the mountain pass was closed because of a mudslide; by 6:23 p.m., the pass had been reopened, but travelers were advised to expect delays.
Meanwhile, a safety closure shuttered Interstate 70 in both directions Tuesday evening, and at 11:03 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced via tweet that the highway corridor through Glenwood Canyon would remain closed overnight, stating that "safety is the top priority tonight and crews will begin clean up once it is safe to do so."
Then minutes into Wednesday morning, a mudslide just north of Redstone Boulevard, both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 133 were closed due to a mudslide, according to a 12:06 a.m. Pitkin County Alert. Authorities did not offer an estimated time of reopening.
Glenwood Springs shares poll results
Results from the 2021 City of Glenwood Springs resident poll are now available for review.
The poll sampled 309 Glenwood Springs residents currently registered to vote in the city. Conducted by Frederick Polls, it had a margin of error of 5.6%, according to a city news release.
Respondents were interviewed between June 29 and July 11 via phone and text. Contacts for the poll were drawn from a current list of registered voters. Respondents were screened to confirm they were city residents.
In May, the Glenwood Springs City Council passed a motion to conduct a survey regarding funding infrastructure and other priorities. A more comprehensive survey will be conducted as part of the master planning process anticipated to begin later in 2021.
Here are a few of the poll’s findings:
—For providing services, 63% gave the city a positive rating; 18% rated the city as negative on the issue.
—When rating eight different aspects of life in Glenwood Springs, four were rated more positive than negative: Having enough recreational trails; having enough sidewalks so that it’s safe to walk everywhere; having enough bike lanes; and the condition of the water and sewer system. Those rated as net negative were: traffic congestion; having enough workforce housing; having enough affordable housing; and the condition of streets and roads.
—Regarding the airport, opinions were mixed with no majority opinion on a three-way choice: 43% would keep the airport open and spend $8-10 million on a tunnel with a new South Bridge; 33% would close the airport and hold forums to determine community preference for property use while pursuing building a new South Bridge; 22% would keep the status quo with no new airport and no new bridge.