Two businesses celebrate their 10 years in Aspen
Dr. Andrew Turchin, an Aspen cosmetic and reconstructive dentist trained in New York City, and the Christopher Martin Gallery will celebrate their 10 years in Aspen on Saturday.
The joint event will be held at the gallery, 525 E. Cooper Ave., from 6-9 p.m. Attendees should RSVP to patientcare@andrewturchin.com
“Ten years ago, two artists moved to Aspen to create and share in the Aspen community and became fast friends,” an announcement of the celebration reads. “One creating large-scale abstract art and acrylic and the other artisan handcrafting smiles on people.”
Earlier this year, Turchin was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top doctor.
Aspen chef heading to NOLA for competition
Chef Miles Angelo of Aspen’s Caribou Club in Aspen will head to New Orleans soon to face 13 other chefs from around the country in what is billed as “the nation’s ultimate seafood cooking competition” — the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off.
The winner will be recognized with the title of “king” or “queen” of American seafood. Angelo’s invitation was announced this week by Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.
“Chef Miles Angelo is the executive chef at Caribou Club where he creates a seasonal menu of modern American cuisine by blending several global techniques and flavors from Europe to South America with the fare of North America,” a news release says.
“After several cooking jobs in the South Bay region of Southern California, Angelo gained local acclaim when, as executive chef, he opened North Beach Bar and Grill in Venice in 1990, named as one of the hottest 10 restaurants in L.A. at the time.” Other stops for Angelo included Abiquiu in Santa Monica, California, and Arizona 206, in New York City, the release says.
Angelo came to Aspen in 1997 to take over the stoves at the Caribou Club, “where he has developed an elite following by incorporating fresh mountain ingredients into his repertoire of contemporary American creations. During his tenure he founded Caribou Catering, privately serving the rich and famous of the world,” the release adds.
The event will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Aug. 6. Fourteen chefs, each representing their home state, will cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally acclaimed judges.