Basalt schedules open house to get community feedback, discuss capital projects
The town of Basalt, on Aug. 4, will hold a community open house to provide additional information on its potential Basalt Forward 2030 projects and to seek further community feedback. The open house will be at the Basalt Regional Library from 5 to 7 p.m., with free pizza and beverages on hand.
Town staff, Mayor Bill Kane, town council members and members of the capital needs committee members will be at the open house to meet with community members, discuss potential capital projects and receive additional feedback on the projects.
The project may lead to town council asking voters in November to approve bonds and a property tax extension to help finance projects that are identified through the process and supported by the community.
“We encourage all members of the Basalt community, including residents and local business owners, to attend,” Kane said in a statement. “The projects under consideration as part of the Basalt Forward 2030 project will help shape the future of [the] community, allow us to continue providing services to our community and help implement many of the recommendations in the Master Plan. This will be a great opportunity to learn more, ask questions and interact with town leaders. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend.”