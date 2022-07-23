Aspen Community Church to host virtuoso organist
A recital from Christopher Houlihan, an internationally acclaimed organist, will be held at Aspen Community Church on Sunday at 7 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, according to an announcement from the church. Houlihan offers “glowing, miraculously life-affirming performances,” according to the Los Angeles Times, which has called him “the next big organ talent.”
He has performed at Disney Concert Hall with principal brass of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia; and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He has appeared in recital at other celebrated venues across North America and Europe and has performed at numerous conventions of the American Guild of Organists and the Organ Historical Society. Houlihan has received critical acclaim for his performances of Louis Vierne’s six organ symphonies.
Aspen Community Church is located at 200 E. Bleeker St.
Author Grueter to give library talk on Monday
The author of a new Colorado Mountain Club and Mountaineers Books publication, Annalise Grueter of Carbondale, will appear at the Pitkin County Library on Monday.
Grueter, who was born and raised in the Roaring Fork Valley, will discuss her guidebook, “Colorado Alpine Trail Runs,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library, 120 N. Mill St. in Aspen.
She is a graduate of Aspen High School, St. Lawrence University and the National Outdoor Leadership School. The guide includes 45 routes of varying lengths, tailored to multiple skill levels. It includes information on alpine trail running preparation, trip planning, safe practices and leave-no-trace essentials, according to a news release.
Time will be set aside for questions. A limited number of guidebook copies will be available for purchase at a 20% discount.
“Colorado Alpine Trail Runs” is available locally at Explore Booksellers in Aspen, BookBinders in Basalt, public libraries in the valley and most online book retailers, the release adds.