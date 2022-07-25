The Roaring Fork Valley offices of real estate broker Engel & Völkers has announced a partnership with Paul Benson’s Gestalt Group.
A news release says that the two entities are joining forces “to elevate home buying and selling across the Roaring Fork Valley.” The partnership goes beyond the valley as Benson is the licensed partner of more than 38 Engel & Völkers shops, comprising approximately over 800 real estate advisers.
“We are incredibly excited to add the Gestalt Group’s resources to our existing all-star support and marketing staff,” said Summer Berg, partner, Engel & Völkers Aspen-Snowmass & Roaring Fork.
“By joining the Gestalt Group, we gain a carefully curated network of shops, advisers and marketing support that we can use to target the types of buyers who love the mountain lifestyle in our area and have the means to purchase here, as well as leverage the additional resources and experience that comes from Paul and the leadership team,” Berg said a statement. “The collective knowledge and experience within our new partnership from all the various markets will help our clients get the best outcome from working with our advisers.”
Engel & Völkers Aspen/Snowmass and Roaring Fork will continue to be managed by Berg and her husband Erik Berg along with business partner Erik Cavarra who opened Engel & Völkers in the valley six years ago.
The Roaring Fork Valley shops now will be working with an additional 75 staff members.
“The Roaring Fork shops and the success they’ve had over the years made them a perfect fit for the Gestalt Group,” Benson said in a prepared statement. “We offer something for everyone and continue to attract residents from around the world. In each market we operate in, our group offers an expanded level of personalized service that is backed by the infrastructure, tools, network and reach of an established global company.”
More information is available at aspen.evrealestate.com.
Glenwood Springs to hold celebration of ADA Act
The city of Glenwood Springs is hosting its first Americans with Disabilities celebration on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Two Rivers Park.
The event will include live music, family friendly activities, disability-focused speakers and adaptive sport demonstrations from local nonprofits, a city news release says. The Arc of Central Mountains, Challenge Aspen, Mountain Valley Developmental Services, Art on 8th, Mountain Valley Greenhouse, Ascendigo Autism Services and Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation Department are among the featured guests.
“This ADA celebration event is about celebrating our local disability community and inclusivity in Glenwood Springs,” the release states. “All are welcome to join.” American Sign Language and Spanish interpreting services will be available.
The historic Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 was passed 32 years ago and is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability in the areas of employment, state and local government services, public accommodations, transportation, commercial facilities and telecommunications.
Those interested in volunteering for the event should contact Kaleb Cook, the city’s supervisor of therapeutic recreation, at kaleb.cook@cogs.us.