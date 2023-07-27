Emergency responders rescue injured man Wednesday in area of Snowmass Lake
Mountain Rescue Aspen and other emergency responders rescued a 61-year-old man on Wednesday in the vicinity of Snowmass Lake.
At about 3:30 p.m., Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was notified of an injury in the popular hiking area. At approximately 4 p.m., sheriff's deputies and MRA members began communicating with the involved subjects, who had activated the SOS button on their Garmin Inreach device. The injured party was a 61-year-old male with a serious head injury, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff's Office news release.
Careflight arrived at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport at 5:15 p.m. to fly to the location of the injured party, who was unable to move due to his injuries. At 5:20 p.m., a helicopter from the High Altitude Aviation Training Site was deployed due to the complexity of the location of the injured party, the release says.
At 7 p.m., HAATS returned to the airport with the injured party. Shortly after, the subject was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction for treatment of injuries, the release states.
All MRA members returned safely from the field by 8 p.m. and the incident was terminated, the release adds.
The Gift Box celebrates opening today on Mill Street
A female-founded lifestyle store curated by local childhood friends is now open.
The Gift Box — described as “an Aspen lifestyle boutique with custom tongue-in-cheek apparel and a unique gifting experience to celebrate all of life’s special moments” — will hold a celebration from 3-6 p.m. today at its location, 465 N. Mill St., Suite 18, in Aspen.
An announcement states that Wesley Jacobs and Britta Briscoe, with a strong background in hospitality and fashion, merged their passions and experiences to create a store in Aspen for locals and tourists alike to shop.
“We felt that Aspen needed a place where they could find products specially curated for the gifting experience,” said co-founder Wesley Jacobs, who 10 years ago started Bundles Gift Co.
Partnering with childhood friend Britta Briscoe provided Jacobs with an opportunity to expand into a larger sector, the release adds.
The Gift Box will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays during the on-seasons.
Three-day exhibit by artist Denise Henley starts Friday
Thunder River Theatre Company in Carbondale will host an exhibit by local artist Denise Henley from Friday to Sunday.
The event features a collection of work chronicling 20 years and is a culmination of all mediums, subjects and sizes. It is by far the largest collection Henley has ever presented in a single showing.
“I want to get my work back out there,” Henley said in a news release. “But I also just want to get rid of it all so I can be unburdened and paint all the new things my heart desires.”
She is known for the realism she brings to her portraiture, whatever the medium, the release says, adding, “Henley always seems to capture the spirit of her subjects in her work.”
Works that will be on display include oil, acrylic pastel andcolored pencils. Henley considers herself a figurative painter but does not shy away from other subjects. She is originally from Guyana in South America, and came to the Roaring Fork Valley almost three decades ago, the release adds.
She has garnered recognition in various competitions and galleries. Currently, her artwork is available for viewing and purchasing through online galleries in Paris, London and California.
Thunder River Theatre is located at 67 Promenade in Carbondale. Hours for Henley’s show will be Friday, 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Basalt hosts recycling, disposal event
Basalt will hold its third annual Community Recycling Event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Basalt High School.
The event presents a chance to properly dispose of electronic waste, household hazardous waste, waste tires, metal, compost and yard waste and utilize a paper shredding service. Examples of items that can be dropped off include printers, televisions, computer monitors, paint, antifreeze, oil, appliances and scrap metal.
The organizers are the town of Basalt and Eagle County Solid Waste and Recycling. Drop-off of items is free.
National Night Out, Basalt-style
A local version of the National Night Out event will be held at Basalt River Park on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
The event will be hosted by Basalt Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. The family-friendly event is designed to enhance relations between midvalley residents with law enforcement and firefighters. The event will showcase emergency response vehicles such as police cars and firetrucks, and it will feature a cookout.
The National Night Out was started to promote strong relationships between police and their communities.