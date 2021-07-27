Glenwood Springs City Council to hold special meeting regarding West Glenwood annexation
The city of Glenwood Springs is anticipating so much interest in the proposed annexation in West Glenwood during its special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday that officials underscored Monday that public comment will be accepted virtually as well as in-person.
“The city will provide as much seating in council chambers as safely possible, but some seating outside of chambers may be required. City council will hear public input both in-person and virtually. The remote participation link for Thursday is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86788422208,” a press release directed Monday.
If more time is needed for the hearing after 9:15 p.m. Thursday, the discussion item will be continued until the next regular city council meeting on Aug. 5, it continued.
R2 Partners, a real estate development firm with offices in Aspen and Cincinnati, Ohio, has proposed building 279 multi-family apartments, 40 townhomes for sale and 13 live-work units on a nearly 16-acre property near the Glenwood Springs Mall in West Glenwood. The development would also include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse equipped with a restaurant/pub.
Nearby residents have expressed concerns about the project’s density as well as the brittle state of nearby roads like Mel Ray to the east, Storm King to the west and Donegan Road to the north.
Mayor Pro Tem, Charlie Willman, expressed gratitude for the public’s active participation in the decision via statement. “The city anticipates that there will be extensive community comments this Thursday on this significant decision for the city,” he said. “I believe that everyone participating wants to contribute to the health and safety of all or our residents, so I appreciate everyone adhering to public health recommendations.”