Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host a panel discussion on climate change on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Critical Dialogue — Art and the Environment: Considering Climate Change” will take place at the arts center’s Schermer Meeting Hall. Artists Alan Michelson and Mary Mattingly will share their journey of confronting climate change in their art with Miranda Massie, director of the Climate Museum in Brooklyn.
The roundtable format of this program “seeks to engage the community in a lively dialogue about how artists are addressing current challenges in our culture,” according to an arts center news release.
“At a time of growing momentum to reckon with the daunting effects of climate change, we hear the stories of two artists’ approaches to using their art to speak about the changing climate and the myriad ways it has affected communities in the U.S.,” the release says.
Michelson has been a leading practitioner of a socially engaged, critically aware, site-specific art grounded in local context and informed by the retrieval of repressed histories, the release states. Mattingly combines photography, performance, portable architecture and sculptural ecosystems into poetic visions of adaptation and survival, the release adds.
The Critical Dialogue Program at Anderson Ranch seeks to engage the community in lively discussions about contemporary art and art-making. The programs are open to the public. A $100 fee includes lunch immediately following the event. To register, visit andersonranch.org/events/.
Dibbs opens studio for Aspen Art Week
Roaring Fork Valley artist Tania Dibbs will open her Basalt studio and gallery to the public on Sunday for her annual open house.
The studio, at 280 Roaring Fork Court, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Tania's annual open studio is a great opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to see the inner workings of a successful artist's practice, to ask questions and get up close and personal with her pieces that are best appreciated in person,” a news release states. “Dibbs is an established contemporary artist whose work focuses on the incongruent intersection between the natural world and humanity.”
A studio visit will allow the viewer a rare opportunity to see the common threads in Dibbs’ expansive body of work, the release adds. Tania's collector list boasts famous names and luxury commercial placements, and she has worked in collections worldwide.
Visit taniadibbs.com or email questions to admin@taniadibbs.com for more information.
Bike Education Day reveals ‘vital insights’
Aspen’s inaugural Bike Education Day on July 19 — an initiative designed to foster road safety, mutual respect and adherence to road rules — revealed “vital insights that will influence the city’s future efforts.”
That’s according to a news release the city issued early this week. The event underscored the importance of education and the role of accountability in enhancing compliance with road rules, the release says.
On the Hopkins and Hallam Ped-Bikeways, 86% and 83% of cyclists, respectively, adhered to the rules of the road without needing intervention. However, when other vehicles were present, adherence rates dropped, indicating the need for continuous education, particularly regarding the “stop-as-yield” law. This rule permits cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs when the intersection is empty but mandates a full stop when other vehicles are present, the release states.
Community Response Officer Lara Xaiz, who participated in Bike Education Day, emphasized the positives, such collaborating with other city departments to educate cyclists, listening to bikers’ concerns and seeing so many people commuting to work on their bikes.
However, Xaiz continued in the release, “We would also like to take this opportunity to remind cyclists they must stop at stop signs unless the intersection is clear and they have the right of way.”
Findings from the initiative also showed that in the city’s downtown pedestrian malls, 64% of cyclists showed respect for shared spaces by dismounting voluntarily while 36% needed reminders. “Feedback from the day also underscored the need for clearer signage and defined rules for alternative vehicles,” the release adds.