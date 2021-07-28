Pitkin County to rescind fire restrictions at midnight Friday
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo will rescind Stage 1 fire restrictions at midnight Friday, according to a Tuesday news release.
Stage 1 fire restrictions were initially implemented in the county on June 16. Fire restrictions were elevated to Stage 2 on June 23, and lowered to Stage 1 again on July 9. Stage 1 restrictions limit campfires to established fire rings in developed campgrounds and generally restrict smoking to indoor places and vehicles.
The Stage 1 and 2 restrictions were put into place this summer due to hot and dry weather, which led to extremely dry fuels. The Energy Release Component, the common measurement used to determine when fire restrictions are implemented, exceeded the upper threshold for much of June, the release says.
However, with a prolonged period of moderate rain and cooler daytime temperatures over the past two weeks, countywide ERC values have dipped below threshold limits. This data led DiSalvo, with support from fire chiefs in the county, to remove the current Stage 1 fire restrictions.
“Although we are coming out of fire restrictions, I’m asking all Pitkin County residents and visitors to remember that fire season is far from over. Everyone should remain vigilant, adhere to fire safety rules, and report all smoke and fire to 911 immediately,” he said.
The release notes that the National Weather Service forecast calls for another drying spell in mid-August. “We will continue to monitor the ERC and weather data weekly and make adjustments as warranted,” DiSalvo said.
All Pitkin County citizens and visitors are reminded and encouraged to practice smart wildfire prevention behavior by observing the following campfire safety rules: Never leave a campfire unattended; pick safe and proper campfire sites; ensure that campfires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the “drown, stir and feel” method.
Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald said Tuesday it was her understanding that neighboring counties and the U.S. Forest Service also would be rescinding their fire restrictions this week.
She cautioned that the public needs to remain cautious. While recent rains have provided much needed moisture to the area, the Roaring Fork Valley remains in a drought.
“We’re taking things on a week-to-week basis,” MacDonald said. “Don’t let your guard down.”
Applications being accepted through Sept. 9 for airport advisory board
Pitkin County is accepting applications for the new Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Advisory Board.
The board creates a formalized structure for community members to get involved and provide advice on how the airport, known by the three-letter identifier ASE, can accommodate the community’s needs and reflect changes in the aviation industry while also remaining true to the character and values of the community, a news release from the county states.
“Creation of this board is in recognition of the fact that the activities of the airport affect the community in a myriad of ways requiring governance and ongoing community input,” the release says.
Creation of the board was one of the recommendations that evolved out of the 2019-20 ASE Vision community engagement process and the resulting “common ground” recommendations.
“We are excited to make the community’s suggestion of an Airport Advisory Board a reality,” Dan Bartholomew, Aspen-Pitkin County Airport director, said in a prepared statement.
“Participation in this board creates an ongoing opportunity for interested members of the public to engage in shaping the airport’s future and its connection with our community and community goals. This is one of the many ways in which we are using, and will continue to use, the ASE Vision Committee’s input going forward,” he added.
“We hope to have diverse representation from Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork Valley. We’re looking for people who are passionate about our airport and its role in our community and who are willing to dive deep into technical and operational questions in order to advise [the Board of County Commissioners] on how to achieve the best possible airport now and into the future,” Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said in the release.
Residents of the Roaring Fork Valley who are interested in the future of ASE are encouraged to apply at PitkinCounty.com/CitizenBoards. Applications close on Sept. 9 and interviews for final round candidates will be held soon after.
Additional background information about the board, including its bylaws, is available at pitkincounty.com/698/Airport-Advisory-Board.