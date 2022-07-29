CORE appoints new chief executive officer
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency announced Thursday that it hired Dallas Blaney as its new chief executive officer.
Blaney joins CORE after serving as the executive director for Challenge America, and he brings a history of leadership in the public, private and academic sectors.
“I’m passionate about addressing our challenges with sustainability and I’m thrilled to get back into this work,” Blaney said in a statement. “Innovation is what historically sets CORE apart from other organizations. We need to continue to find creative solutions that positively impact the lives of our neighbors and communities as well as the environment.”
CORE was created in 1994 and has helped Roaring Fork Valley residents save energy and cut carbon emissions to mitigate climate change. Its programs are outlined at www.aspencore.org.
The nonprofit organization recently completed an in-depth organizational evaluation that included participation from key stakeholders, community members and current staff as well as the board of directors. It held a national search to replace prior CEO Mona Newton.
In addition to hiring Blaney, CORE recently hired Ryland French as senior director of regional climate strategy. He previously worked for Aspen Skiing Co.
Blaney, a full-time resident of Carbondale, has extensive background in leading and growing nonprofit organizations. He earned his Ph.D. in political science from Colorado State University and spent several years lecturing on global sustainability and other topics at the collegiate level.
Katie Schwoerer, CORE board chair, said Blaney is a proven leader with skills, vision and the ability to bring people together.
“During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead CORE than Dallas Blaney,” Schwoerer said in a statement.
Help shape Crown Mountain Park
Time is running short for midvalley residents to express their opinions on what they want to see in the future at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel.
The recreation district that oversees the park is working on a master plan to chart future growth and management. The district is inviting the public to weigh in. A survey is available at https://forms.office.com/r/508wYSw88g. It must be completed before midnight on July 31.
The survey asks about what activities people have participated in and what activities they would like to see added.