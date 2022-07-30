Heritage Fire event returns to Snowmass
The Heritage Fire culinary event will be held in Snowmass Base Village today from 4 to 7 p.m.
Described in promotional materials as a live-fire, open-air “bacchanal feast,” Heritage Fire showcases a large cast of chefs who specialize in whole-animal cookery. The event features numerous offerings from wineries, breweries and craft distilleries, according to the Heritage Fire website, heritagefiretour.com.
“We invite you to join us at Snowmass Base Village for a delicious afternoon filled with Snowmass’ finest flavors, top chefs and most memorable brands at this one-of-a-kind, indulgent, all-inclusive tasting experience,” the website says.
Each chef and team will spend the morning grilling heritage-breed animals on the Base Village Events Lawn for an afternoon tasting of everything from dry-aged beef, whole pigs, lamb, goat, squab, rabbit, duck, fish and chicken. In addition, artisanal cheeses, oysters and heirloom vegetables will be prepared.
The event starts at 4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders ($175 per person) and 4:45 p.m. for general admission ($115 per person). It concludes at 7 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.
The Village Shuttle provides free public transportation throughout Snowmass to Base Village. For those staying outside of Snowmass Village, free public bus transportation is available between Aspen and the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot to Base Village. Parking is available at the Brush Creek lot and Town Park Station (“Rodeo Lot”), with free shuttles to Base Village.
Those who are driving can access free parking in the Base Village Parking Garage. After parking in the garage, take the elevator to Base Village.
Michael Bennet’s staff will hold office hours
Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet announced his staff will hold office hours in Garfield, Montrose and Pitkin counties.
According to a news release, Bennet and his team are committed to answering Coloradans’ questions, listening to their concerns and helping them navigate federal agencies –– including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration and more.
“There’s no greater responsibility as Colorado’s senator than being responsive to the needs of Coloradans across our state,” Bennet said in a news release. “If you’re having issues navigating a federal agency or receiving benefits, or have any questions, comments or concerns, I encourage you to schedule time to talk with our team.”
On Monday, Hilary Henry, Bennet’s regional representative, will hold in-person office hours for Garfield County residents at Rifle City Hall, 2:30-4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Henry will conduct business with Montrose County residents at Montrose City Hall from 9 to 11 a.m. On Aug. 8, Hilary will be at Aspen City Hall to assist Pitkin County residents, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, email Hilary_Henry@bennet.senate.gov.