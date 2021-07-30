SkiCo unveils new promotion centered on $75 lift tickets
To honor the upcoming winter’s celebration of “75 years of skiing” locally, the Aspen Skiing Co. says it is offering guests promotional packages involving $75 lift tickets.
The “Black Diamond” offer features $75 adult lift tickets when lodging and equipment rentals are booked through Stay Aspen Snowmass, according to a Thursday news release. During the heart of the season, from Jan. 1 through April 2, guests can bundle lodging, equipment rentals and lift tickets and purchase their lift tickets for just $75 per day. The offer is available until Oct. 15.
Another offer, “Ski Early or Stay Late,” also involves $75 lift tickets. For guests looking to kick off their ski season early, or soak up the sunny spring skiing at the end of the season, the ski early or stay late deal is available for purchase all season long, with just seven days advance booking required, the release says. The early season was defined as Nov. 25 to Dec. 21, 2021, and the late season was listed as April 3-17, 2022.
“Bundle lodging and lift tickets to receive this promotion,” the release adds.
“We are excited to celebrate our 75th anniversary season and what better way than to reward our loyal guests with an opportunity to be a part of the celebration,” Kristi Kavanaugh Bradley, SkiCo vice president of sales, said in a prepared statement.
“After the challenges of last year, we want guests to return transformed and to celebrate with this incredible offer,” she continued. “This special invitation allows our guests to visit during this historic season and get a tremendous value.”
For more information,visit aspensnowmass.com/plan-your-stay/packages-and-deals/75th-anniversary or call 800-290-1326.
GWS seeks more volunteers for Aug. 7 RiverFEST
The Glenwood Springs River Commission will host its annual river cleanup and celebration on Aug. 7 at Two Rivers Park.
The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a celebration at noon to include refreshments, a catered picnic with food, live music and prizes for all volunteers. Volunteers over the age of 21 may also enjoy a refreshing beer provided at no charge, according to a news release.
The cleanup will involve trash collection along the riverbanks either on the ground or by float. Educational and recreational vendors will also be on-site. Community members can also join for lunch after the cleanup with a donation to support future river cleanup efforts.
“This event is all about coming together to tidy our river areas and to celebrate as a community,” said Trent Hyatt, staff liaison for the commission, in the release. “I think that something we are all craving is to get out and connect with our neighbors, and this is a great way to do that while giving back to the spaces that help make our home special.”
“We hope to encourage more folks to register to volunteer. With all the rain, there is probably going to be a fair amount of litter. We could use as many hands as we can get,” Hyatt said.
To participate, visit cogs.us/RiverFEST.