CDOT, law enforcement initiate seat-belt campaign
The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will begin a “Click It or Ticket” seat-belt enforcement period today in an effort to ensure that drivers buckle up.
The enforcement period will run through Aug. 6. Colorado’s seat-belt usage rate is 86% — below the national average of 90%. A state survey showed that Garfield County’s usage rate was 88% and Eagle County’s rate was 84% in 2020. Pitkin County was not included in the survey.
“Colorado has a seat-belt problem,” CDOT said in its promotional materials. “Unfortunately, this translates into many preventable deaths on our roadways.”
Historically, Colorado’s rural counties have the lowest seat belt use in the state. In addition to increased seat-belt enforcement statewide, CDOT is targeting rural counties with radio announcements to remind motorists to buckle up.
In 2020, 612 people, including pedestrians, were killed on Colorado roads. Of those killed, 365 were in passenger vehicles and 203, or 56%, were unbuckled at the time of the crash.
“This is a 7% increase from 189 unbuckled fatalities in 2019,” CDOT said.
El Paso (25 deaths), Weld (23 deaths) and Arapahoe (20 deaths) counties had the most deaths that involved unbuckled drivers and passengers in 2020. These three counties comprised 33% of all unbuckled passenger vehicle deaths in Colorado last year.
CDOT is releasing a new video series featuring interviews with victims and family members telling the stories of their life-changing traffic crashes in Colorado. “These intimate experiences are meant to encourage Coloradans to always buckle up and help improve the safety of our roadways,” CDOT said.
To view and download the video series, visit bit.ly/SeatBeltStories.
“Our ultimate goal is to keep Colorado motorists safe,” said State Patrol Chief Matthew C. Packard. “We want wearing seat belts to become a habit. While we don’t want to issue a citation, we will in order to underscore the importance of this life-saving behavior.”
Fines for not buckling up in Colorado start at $65, and parents or caregivers traveling with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.