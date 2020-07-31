Midvalley fires squelched
Two wildfires in the midvalley erupted almost simultaneously Thursday morning, but were squashed quickly by Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority crews, according to Fire Marshal John Mele.
Neither small fire —one of which was located at mile-marker 18 on Highway 82 near Blue Lake and the other at El Jebel Road and Water Tank Road — was considered suspicious, Mele said. Still, both incidents, which took place around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, are under investigation.
Mele said the incidents were “approached very proactively.” He said additional assistance for the small fire near Blue Lake was provided by Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.
Mele reminded that despite recent rains, conditions are still considered very dry. Jenny Cutright, spokeswoman for the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, concurred. Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place for Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties as well as area U.S. Forest Service and BLM lands.
“The National Weather Service is planning on more dry weather for the next 10 days. The little bit of rain we got isn’t enough. Everyone should be careful,” she said.
Outdoor mask rule in effect
New public health regulations designed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 go into effect today in Aspen and Pitkin County, officials reiterated on Thursday during a virtual community meeting.
One new rule involves activity within the Aspen City Council’s recently created mandatory mask zone that includes downtown streets and parks, as well as Aspen Highlands village. Anyone in the designated zone will need to cover their face in indoor and outdoor public spaces.
The downtown zone is bordered by the base of Aspen Mountain to the south, the Roaring Fork River to the north and Original Street and Aspen Street to the east and the west. Exceptions include those who are inside motor vehicles or seated for dining. The same rules apply for the Aspen Highlands base and transit areas.
Outside of the zone in both Aspen and Pitkin County, masks also must be worn outdoors wherever a person is unable to keep more than six feet away from another individual, such as on a trail or in a park. They also must be worn when exercising in an indoor space, such as at a gym, and in all common areas.
Officials at the meeting said it’s OK to take the mask off if working alone in an office with the door closed, when seated at a restaurant or when outdoors if more than six feet away from another person.
Also starting today, informal gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people, down from 50 people. The local rule was changed following an spike in new COVID-19 cases after the Fourth of July.