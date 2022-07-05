Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday will discuss bylaws for a temporary volunteer committee that’s being created to provide recommendations for limiting and mitigating the impacts of growth and development.
The Board of County Commissioners aims to appoint 20-25 advisory committee members at its regular meeting July 13, according to a staff memorandum. The committee itself was established, without members, on May 24. A draft of bylaws says committee members will serve one-year terms that expire on June 30, 2023.
Committee members must either live or work in the county, according to a staff memorandum. Specifically, they will be tasked with: making recommendations to the BOCC and the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding land use code amendments to limit and mitigate the impacts of development on the community and climate; finding compromises that balance the economic and environmental impacts to the community, meeting the stated goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 based on a baseline established in 2019; establishing relationships with community members to more effectively advise commissioners and P&Z members.
The committee’s first meeting is expected to be held later this month, the county has said.
Boebert announces July hours for mobile offices
The office of U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, has announced its mobile-office hours for July.
“If you are having issues with a federal agency or want your voice to be heard, please come to one of our mobile office hours, and a member of my team will be happy to assist you,” Boebert said in a news release.
Staff will be able to help constituents with multiple issues, including those related to veterans’ benefits, expedited passport requests, taxes, social security, Medicare/Medicaid and more, the release continues.
“Additionally, constituents are invited to come to the office hours to express their viewpoints on legislative issues or request special Congressional commendations … recognizing outstanding public achievements,” the release notes.
No mobile offices are planned for locales within the Roaring Fork Valley. The dates, times and locations (closest to the valley) include: Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Meeker Town Hall, 345 Market St.; Wednesday, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Craig City Council chambers, 300 W. Fourth St.; July 13, 10-11 a.m., Collbran Town Hall, 1010 High St.; and July 20, 1-2 p.m., Lake County Public Library (Leadville), 1115 Harrison Ave.