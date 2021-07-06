Cunningham promoted to director of nonprofit Chris Klug Foundation
The Chris Klug Foundation in Aspen has promoted Cecille Cunningham from program manager to executive director. Cunningham will replace Lauren Pierce, who has taken on a new role outside the organization, according to a news release.
Cunningham first joined the Chris Klug Foundation — which advocates for and educates on the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation — in 2018, when she took over management of the organization’s programming and communications. Since then, she has significantly boosted the nonprofit’s brand awareness and expanded CKF’s programming nationwide — particularly its virtual events, the release says. This includes the development of the “CKF Century Challenge,” which was held for the first time last year as a fundraising alternative after the cancellation of several of the organization’s in-person endeavors due to COVID-19.
“(Cunningham) has been a creative force since taking over as program manager in June 2018,” founder Chris Klug said in a prepared statement. “We are certain she will continue to grow with the success of the foundation and our mission of promoting the lifesaving gift of organ donation.”
As executive director, Cunningham will oversee the foundation’s operations, development and marketing. She began her career in the corporate responsibility and inclusion offices at Thomson Reuters. She then moved to Aspen to work for the Aspen Skiing Company’s environmental sustainability team.
In addition to experience implementing sustainable objectives for for-profit businesses, Cunningham is “an exceptional writer and has leveraged this skill to bolster campaigns and spearhead new initiatives,” the release says.
The release adds that one of her biggest responsibilities will be to oversee the Chris Klug Foundation’s annual Summit for Life nighttime race on Aspen Mountain. The annual event will take place on Dec. 4and will include an added virtual component for those unable to attend in-person.
ValleyOrtho Aspen receives honor for superior patient experience
SurveyVitals, a health care analytics company specializing in patient experience surveys, has released its list of top performing organizations, which includes ValleyOrtho in Aspen. The list is based on patient experience scores relating to thousands of practices across the country.
“We are thrilled to highlight these organizations that have achieved this distinction,” said Bob Vosburgh, CEO of SurveyVitals. “Their commitment to excellence and doing right by their patients really shows and deserves to be rewarded.”
ValleyOrtho is part of Glenwood Springs-based Valley View Hospital’s health care system.
“At ValleyOrtho … from our providers to our staff, patients really do come first and I think that is reflected in our scores,” said Ferdinand “Tito” Liotta, M.D., medical director of orthopedic services at Valley View and orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho.
The award specifically recognizes the team in Aspen, including Tomas Pevny, M.D., and Mark Purnell, M.D., the release says. Recipients of SurveyVitals’ award are determined using composite mean scores from thousands of patient experience surveys completed each quarter.
ValleyOrtho’s team of surgeons, physician’s assistants, athletic trainers and nurses provides musculoskeletal care. The team’s areas of expertise include hand and wrist, shoulder, elbow, knee, hip, foot and ankle, joint replacement, sports medicine and revisions, the release adds.
For more information, visit vvorthocare.org.