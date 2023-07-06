SOL Theatre Company will present the musical “Ride the Cyclone” today through Saturday at 7 p.m. along with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
All shows will be held at Thunder River Theatre in Carbondale. The production is SOL’s first “summer stock” presentation, according to a news release.
“Ride the Cyclone” is directed by Jennifer Johnson, executive director of SOL. Luke Ryan is the choreographer and Bonnie Draina is the music director. Lighting will be overseen by Craig Moxon and sound is being handled by Simon Cox and Jonathan Webster.
The cast includes: Charlie Cox, Dawson Gillespie, Thea Hecht, Sara Kokish, Ella Lindenberg, Camille Malloy, Eli Pettet, Ricky Perez, Isabella Poschman, Maizy Post and Genevieve Vickers.
The show is rated a strong PG-13. Tickets are $25 and available at SolTheatreCompany.org or at this link: simpletix.com/e/ride-the-cyclone-tickets-135036#smtx-click
Carbondale Arts exhibits on view through Aug. 10
Carbondale Arts will present “Use is Beauty” by mixed media sculptor Justin Squier of Grand Junction as well as “The Unimagined Place,” a shared exhibition for Carbondale Clay Center residents Brian Chen and Gabby Gawreluk.
The community is invited to an opening reception Friday from 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. featuring all three exhibiting artists.
“Use is Beauty” celebrates time by recognizing beauty as an aftermath of use. Artist Justin Squier transforms found objects into mixed media sculptures by embracing uncommon characteristics and the additive process through which he combines textures, colors and materials, a news release says.
“I am creating with the time of former people and honoring their existence by transforming the objects they discarded or left behind. The patinas, damages and character of the found objects as well as the added movements, contrasts and materials tell stories of use and importance,” Squier said in the release.
“The Unimagined Place” features Chen and Gawreluk, who finish their two-year residencies at the Carbondale Clay Center this fall. Chen uses the idea of form following function in the context of biology, architecture and design as a guideline to create. Gawreluk creates functional and sculptural ceramics that are constructed from wheel thrown parts and slabs of clay.
“Living in Carbondale has been a blast and I am so grateful that I have the privilege to wake up every day in this beautiful place. Living here has affected how I approach my studio practice,” Gawreluk said.
Both exhibitions will be on display at Carbondale Arts Gallery through Aug. 10, which is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both are sponsored by Angela Bruno and the Carbondale Clay Center.
‘Israel Ride’ in Aspen supports at-risk youth
Former Pro cyclist Ran Margaliot and the Israeli team of Bartali Youth in Movement are debuting the "Israel Ride" in Aspen to support at-risk youth throughout Israel.
Next week, from Monday through Thursday, Bartali Youth in Movement will host the three-day ride through some of Aspen's most beautiful routes. The event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Bartali Youth in Movement programs around Israel, a new release says.
BYIM was established in 2019 by former Israeli pro cyclist Ran Margaliot, who was also the co-founder and team manager of “Israel Cycling Academy”, Israel’s first professional cycling team.
The event will start with an opening cocktail party on Monday, followed by two days of riding in the Aspen area on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a point-to-point ride on July 13 from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Rides are suitable for all levels of riders and will be guided by local pro Steve Denny alongside the professional Israeli team of Bartali Youth in Movement.
Single-day and three-day passes are available. For more information and registration, visit: bartali.org.il/en/event-details/bartali-the-heros-path-2023.