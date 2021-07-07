Woman from Denver rescued by helicopter after 25-foot fall on Pyramid Peak
At approximately 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was contacted via inReach GPS communication regarding a hiker who had fallen near the summit on Pyramid Peak.
“The hiker was said to be a 35-year-old female from Denver. It was reported that the climber had taken a fall of approximately 25 feet, was conscious and breathing — but was not able to self-extricate due to multiple injuries,” a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release says. “The climber was said to be lying on a ledge not far below Pyramid’s summit, immobile.”
Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified and began to mobilize immediately. Through a series of text and telephone communications with people on scene, it was determined that a helicopter rescue would likely be necessary to safely extricate the woman from her perch.
A Blackhawk helicopter from The Colorado Army National Guard’s High Altitude Aviation Training Site was requested to respond to the mission. MRA also deployed a sizable foot team to Pyramid Peak in support of the air mission.
The HAATS helicopter departed the Aspen Airport with two MRA rescuers, and made contact with the patient at approximately 11:42 a.m. The patient was hoisted from the ledge via long-line into the helicopter — and transported directly to the Aspen Pitkin County Airport. The patient was then transferred to the care of the Aspen Ambulance District, who transported her for further care.
“Eleven members of MRA were involved in the mission, and all were safely out of the field at approximately 2:21 p.m. Also contributing to the successful outcome of this mission was the Colorado Army National Guard, Aspen Ambulance District, and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release states.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all backcountry users of the objective hazards present in the high Elk Mountains. Missteps can have disastrous consequences and help may not be immediately available,” the release adds.
Ankle injury on Hunter Creek Trail led to Mountain Rescue Aspen incident
At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured hiker in the area of the Hunter Creek Trail.
The hiker, a 57-year-old woman from Illinois, was not sure exactly where on the trail she was. She described an ankle injury and said that she was unable to walk due to extreme pain, according to a sheriff's office news release.
“(Mountain Rescue Aspen) was notified immediately and deployed resources to the area. MRA was able to use the GPS features of the woman’s cellular telephone to determine her exact location — which was identified to be a short walk up the trail from Hunter Creek Road,” the release says. “MRA packaged the woman on a litter and transported her down the trail to a waiting ambulance, where she was transported for further care.”
Nine members of MRA were involved in the mission, and all were safely out of the field at approximately 1 p.m. Also assisting in the successful outcome of this mission was Pitkin County Open Space & Trails, Aspen Ambulance District and the sheriff's office.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all trail users to be familiar with their location and to exercise caution while recreating, even on seemingly pedestrian trails near town,” the release adds.