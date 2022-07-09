Downtown art festival returns on July 16-17
The 19th annual Downtown Aspen Art Festival, featuring 100 national and local artists with works that span all mediums, is set for July 16-17.
“Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one-of-a-kind paintings, exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, visitors are sure to find it during the free, two-day event,” the organizer’s news release says.
Presented by Howard Alan Events, the festival represents original, handcrafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s vetting process ensures that a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered, the release says.
The event is part of HAE’s “2021 Colorado Summer of Art” tour which includes Keystone, July 23-24; Boulder, July 30-31; Beaver Creek, Aug. 6-7; and Telluride, Aug. 13-14.
In Aspen, the festival will be held in Paepcke Park each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CDOT to close canyon Wednesday for 6 hours
Interstate 70 eastbound through Glenwood Canyon will be closed on Wednesday for an estimated six hours, from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., to allow the safe removal of a crashed commercial vehicle.
“The length of the closure could change depending on weather and other variables, so CDOT asks that eastbound motorists plan alternate routes for the day,” a Colorado Department of Transportation news release states.
Westbound I-70 through the canyon will remain open. The eastbound closure is planned to start mid-morning to limit impacts on commuter traffic through the canyon.
Removing the crashed vehicle will not affect CDOT’s ability to continue following safety protocols for flash-flood watches and warnings for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, according to the release.
CDOT suggests that motorists use cotrip.org or the free COtrip Planner mobile app to plan an alternate route. The northern alternate route on U.S. Highway 40 is recommended for most motorists.