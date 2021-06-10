Medical emergency at Aspen airport Wednesday afternoon
First responders responded to a medical emergency at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Airport operations and Aspen Fire Department first responded to the scene, followed shortly by mutual aid partners including the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Aspen Ambulance District.
A male passenger collapsed while heading to the terminal after deplaning a commercial flight, airport director Dan Bartholomew said Wednesday evening.
“The airport staff administered life-saving measures,” Bartholomew said. The patient was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital.
While no further information was available Wednesday, ASE Director of Operations Caroline Bonynge said the airport issued the news release in an effort to inform the public given the number of ambulances on scene Wednesday afternoon.
Post Office Trail temporarily closed today for maintenance
The city of Aspen parks department will temporarily close a section of the Post Office Trail between Puppy Smith Street, Clark’s Market and the Red Brick Center for the Arts today to conduct trail resurfacing and other maintenance work along the trail.
Crews anticipate the closure will be in effect all day Thursday with a possible extension into Friday. While this closure is in place, pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured to use the single-track trail known as the Clark’s Cutoff Trail, which originates at East Hallam and North Monarch streets. Alternately, trail users can access the network of sidewalks and roadways on Hallam, Monarch, Bleeker and Mill streets.