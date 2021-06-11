Valley View is named a Maternal and Infant Care Quality Champion
Valley View is recognized as a Maternal and Infant Care Quality Champion by the Colorado Perinatal Care Quality Collaborative (CPCQC).
This designation signifies that the hospital has access to the most current data, best practices and resources available and is leading the way for the safest, healthiest outcomes for Colorado’s women and infants.
“At Valley View, quality care is at the core of what we do,” said Dr. Ellen Brooks, medical director of pediatrics at Valley View. “We are honored by this award, recognizing the dedication by our incredible team of OBGYNs, pediatricians, nurses, behavioral health specialists, and more who provide exceptional care to moms and babies every day in our valleys. We look forward to continuing to partner with CPCQC to provide the best care possible for these patients.”
Hospitals designated as Maternal and Infant Care Quality Champions benefit from access to:
• Expert clinical and quality improvement support
• The most current data in infant and maternal health
• Sharing of best practices and innovations with members around the state and nationally
CPCQC is a statewide nonprofit network of clinical teams, experts and stakeholders, including patients and families, working to address gaps in care, spread best practices, reduce variation and optimize resources to improve the health of pregnant and postpartum people, infants, and their families.
CMC puts renewed focus on outdoor industry programs
Chris Castilian has joined Colorado Mountain College as a strategic advisor to better position the college as a premier educational partner in the outdoor industry.
Castilian has long been a staple in Colorado’s outdoor industry bringing 20 years of experience in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. He recently announced his departure from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) after serving four years as executive director.
Prior to leading GOCO, Castilian was appointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper to the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission, serving as chair in 2015-16. In previous roles, he was deputy chief of staff to Gov. Bill Owens and served as executive director of Colorado Counties, Inc.
In addition to and complementary to his new role with CMC, Castilian will become the CEO of the National Ski Patrol on July 12.
“It is such a timely and exciting occasion to welcome Chris to the team at Colorado Mountain College,” said CMC President & CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser. “His experience, breadth of relationships and creative thinking will push the college to work even more effectively with employers to better prepare our students to become the outdoor industry leaders of tomorrow.”
Castilian’s scope of work includes coordinating CMC’s various outdoor-industry-related programs across multiple campuses and a large geographic region. He will work to better align CMC’s academic and training pathways to provide students with meaningful short-term (internships, apprenticeships, etc.) and long-term (career) placements.
“My charge is to amplify the amazing work the college is already doing in Colorado’s mountain communities,” explained Castilian. “CMC was an early leader in outdoor education and has decades of experience not only on the academic side of learning but how important it is to provide practical, affordable and relevant education and training. Frankly, it’s the breath of fresh air Colorado’s economy needs right now.”
In his new strategic advisory role, Castilian will also assist CMC leadership on developing strategies that seek to diversify the outdoor industry workforce pipeline and serve as a model for access, equity and inclusion.