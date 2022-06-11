Homeowners encouraged to secure their properties
Due to recent home burglaries in the area, Aspen Police Department is advising property owners to take precautions.
“The [APD] was called to two home burglaries in the Aspen area. Homes were unoccupied at the time of entry,” a news release issued Thursday says. “The [department] advises homeowners and property management companies to take proper precautions to reduce the chance of properties being burglarized.”
APD says if there is a security alarm system for the home, set it every time the property is left unattended and properly train all users on how to operate the system. It’s also important to register security alarm systems with the police, who only respond to alarm activations if the system is registered, per city ordinance.
Additional precautions include updating security alarm systems; adding second-floor motion sensors and glass break sensors to areas with large windows or glass doors; and making a house that will be left unoccupied appear to be occupied by using light timers or leaving on an interior light or television.
“The use of ‘smart lights can make the home appear as though someone is home,” the release states.
Property owners also are encouraged to let neighbors know if they are away from their home for extended periods of time.
“If suspicious activity is observed, please call law enforcement and report it immediately,” the release adds.
For more information about registering security alarms and other home-security precautions, visit aspenpolice.com.
Power of Four trail run scheduled for July 9
Aspen Skiing Co. will host the Audi Power of Four Trail Run on July 9 with the option to compete in a 50K, 25K or 10K run.
The race is now sanctioned as a “US Skyrunning National Cup” event, a news release says. The endurance competition is part of the Audi Power of Four Race Series that also includes a ski mountaineering race in the winter and the Audi Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike race in the summer, set this year for Aug. 6.
The 50K Ultra is the Audi Power of Four Trail Run’s signature race. It covers the four Aspen-Snowmass mountains (Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass) utilizing a mix of single-track and dirt roads. The course showcases 9,900 feet of elevation gain and 9,400 feet of elevation loss across an approximately 31-mile course that begins at the base of Aspen Mountain, climbs to the top, and then follows single- and double-track trails over Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass before finishing in Snowmass Base Village.
The 25K race begins at Buttermilk and heads along the Government Trail to Snowmass. This 15-mile course features an elevation gain of 3,200 feet and 2,800 feet in elevation loss.
A 10K option also is available and will start at the Elk Camp restaurant located mid-mountain on Snowmass Ski Area and finish in Base Village. The six-mile course features an elevation gain of 400 feet and an elevation loss of approximately 1,700 feet.
“US Skyrunning is proud to partner with Aspen-Snowmass for the Audi Power of Four Trail Run. This iconic weekend of races in the heart of the Rocky Mountains is a bucket-list event in a Skyrunning paradise,” Ryan Kerrigan, executive director and coach for US Skyrunning, said in a prepared statement.
For more information or to register, visit aspensnowmass.com/visit/events.