Two incidents involving hikers in need of assistance kept local authorities busy on Saturday.
The first occurred at about 11:48 a.m. when Pitkin County emergency dispatchers received call from a hiker reporting that a member of his family was injured on the Snowmass Creek Trail when the trail gave way, a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says.
The reporting party said the hiker slid about 50 yards downhill and was injured and unable to move. The Snowmass Trail is located in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness that stretches over seven miles one way.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified and 12 members from the all-volunteer group assembled. By 12:20 p.m., nine MRA members were in the field. At 1:11 p.m., they made contact with the injured hiker.
At 2:36 p.m., the injured hiker was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital to receive further medical treatment. All MRA team members were out of the field safely at 3:25 PM.
Also on Saturday, a search and rescue was initiated on the Arbaney Kittle Trail.
At about 12:24 p.m., the person reporting the incident said a hiking partner fell on a steep section one mile up the local trail. The trailhead is 3.5 miles long to the turnaround. The local trail is west of the main trail and is not a defined trail, a sheriff’s office release says.
MRA was activated and informed about the steepness of the trail. Fourteen members were mobilized at 1 p.m. They made contact with the injured hiker at 1:31 p.m.
The hiker may have severely injured their left ankle. The hiker was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like backcountry visitors to know that alternate routes from main trails can be more hazardous to include steeper grades and slippery slopes,” the release adds.