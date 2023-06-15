New Waterloo, in partnership with Infinite Hospitality, has announced it will open a Sway location in Aspen later this year.
The award-winning Thai restaurant will open in late 2023 at 308 E. Hopkins St., according to a news release. The new location will take the foundation of Austin’s Sway concept but will “layer in regional ingredients and tailor the menu and design to Aspen sensibilities,” the release says.
The menu will feature a range of classic and celebrated Sway dishes with a few surprises distinct to the Aspen market. Menu items include signatures like the Son In Law, Tiger Cry, Salt + Pepper Tofu, and Pad Thai Jay. The beverage program will feature a full bar, including beer, wine, sake and cocktails, such as the Monk Water and Lotus Margarita.
“Guests can expect an atmosphere that hits all of the senses and an exceptional level of service,” says New Waterloo’s head of food and beverage, Justin Spencer. “It’s the dark, vibey and fragrant experience Sway is known for, with a few new twists that make it special to Aspen, thanks to insights from our local partners Infinite Hospitality.”
Sway Aspen will be designed by architect Michael Hsu, blending the concept's traditional rich wood tonality and playful use of color with the warmth of the mountains in Aspen. “Sway, like Aspen, is rich with contradictions,” Hsu said in the release. “It is in embracing these contrasts that Sway provides a uniquely enigmatic experience.”
Sway Aspen will open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, perfect for locals and visitors. This new addition to the Sway family will provide a vibrant and lively atmosphere with delicious food and drinks.
"The Infinite Hospitality team is excited to partner with New Waterloo in bringing Sway’s unique concept to Aspen,” Sean Robison, COO of Infinite Hospitality. “Our dedication as locals to developing high-quality hospitality offerings for the Aspen community is a perfect match with New Waterloo’s commitment to creating positive impact through vibrant, local-centric hospitality concepts.”
For more information, visit swaythai.com or follow sway on Facebook (/swaythai) and Instagram (@swaythai).
School safety summit brings together entities
Educators, public safety officials and representatives from local governments across the Roaring Fork Valley gathered in Aspen last Friday for the inaugural Roaring Fork School Safety Summit.
Held in partnership with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aspen Police Department, the Aspen Institute and the Colorado School Safety Resource Center, the event touched on crisis response and post-crisis reunification, mental health resources, translated emergency messaging, and more.
“In the wake of the 2023 swatting events at the Aspen School District that resulted in a significant response from public safety officials, we wanted to bring together leaders from our educational institutions, public safety agencies, counties, and municipalities to hear from school safety professionals, learn about best practices, share experiences across disciplines, and continue our work to create a safe environment for our children, teachers, and staff,” said Alex Burchetta, PCSO undersheriff.
The summit’s core values include collaboration, empathy, innovation, inclusivity and accountability. Goals included working together; striving to understand and empathize with the experiences of others; committing to explore new ideas and approaches to improve school safety; recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusion in creating safe and welcoming schools; and taking responsibility for implementing and evaluating the effectiveness of future solutions.
Speakers included Carly Posey from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation, Michelle Muething from the Aspen Hope Center, Zuben Bastani from ReachWell, and Christine Harms from the Colorado School Safety Resource Center.