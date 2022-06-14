The Summer 2022 edition of Local Magazine is out on stands, in cafes, lobbies and, of course, the Aspen Information Center. Photographer Ann Driggers’ stunning compilation of star trails over an FAA radar tower on Red Table Mountain grabs the eye and is suggestive of all that editor-in-chief Christine Benedetti’s vision for the publication brings: the sights and sounds of summer.
“Local is a well-established and loved part of the Aspen Daily News family thanks to previous editors who built this publication,” Benedetti, new in her role at the editorial helm, said. “I am grateful to carry it forward and for the opportunity to share stories about the vibrant people and organizations that make up our valley.”
Readers can look forward to features on Herbert Bayer and the Bauhaus master’s local legacy, a celebration of live music and its role in the Aspen area, as well as plenty of insights, both serious and humorous, about the best retail, culinary and outdoor experiences right here in the Roaring Fork Valley’s backyard.