Aspen consumption report lists $48.77M in sales for April 2021
The city of Aspen’s monthly consumption report, released Friday, lists $48.77 million in taxable sales for April 2021, a 227% increase over the pandemic-affected total for the same month last year.
Gains were recorded in all categories, including: accommodations, $7.51 million, a 3,183% increase; restaurants and bars, $7.61 million, a 635% increase; fashion clothing, $4.91 million, a 1,915% increase; construction, $4.29 million, a 108% increase; and utilities, $5.63 million, a 42% increase. It should be noted that April 2020 was the first full month in which COVID-19-related public health restrictions, including business curfews and retail occupancy limitations, were in effect following the mid-March shutdown of local ski areas by the state.
“In line with business community sentiment, April’s taxable sales reflected significant restoration of economic activity for the period,” states a summary of the report from Anthony Lewin, the city’s senior tax auditor. “Total taxable sales rose in all industries, with some categories increasing over 3000% relative to the start of the COVID pandemic one year prior.”
The summary points out that given the impact of the pandemic on 2020 sales, “comparisons between last year and current collections is less meaningful” than comparisons to April 2019. For example, April 2021’s sales tax collections were 29% higher compared with the same month in 2019, and lodging tax collections were up 23%.
“While these are definite improvements to note, April is a lesser month of annual tax collections and experiences wider fluctuations when there are minor deviations from the norm,” the summary says.
The report adds that the city continues to see an increase in home and condo (short-term) rentals, a subset of the accommodations category, “reflecting an increase in compliance with municipal regulations and travelers desiring their own space.” Of the total $7.51 million in accommodations sales, traditional lodging such as hotels garnered $5.49 million, while homes and condos took in $2.02 million.
Phase 2 of airport rehab set for July 26 to Aug. 12
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is planning phase 2 of its airfield pavement rehabilitation, to begin the night of July 26 and run through Aug. 12, according to a county news release.
The work will be scheduled daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to avoid runway closure and disruption to normal aircraft operations. The majority of the pavement work required on the runway was completed during phase 1 in May.
Phase 2 will focus on parts of the Taxiway-A (alpha) system. The rehabilitation project was phased this way to “thoughtfully minimize impact during the busy summer season at ASE,” the release says. “The airport appreciates the patience and understanding of the public as we continue to ensure a safe and sustainable facility.”