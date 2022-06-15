Individual tickets for the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas: Health, for more than 20 sessions that will take place on the Aspen Meadows campus and the Hotel Jerome Ballroom, go on sale Thursday.
For tickets, locations and the full agenda, visit aspenshowtix.com online or go to the Wheeler Box Office in person. Tickets will not be available at the door; they must be purchased in advance, according to an Aspen Institute news release.
The festival is divided into three segments, beginning with Aspen Ideas: Health (June 22-25), followed by Ideas Fest 1 (June 25-28) and Ideas Fest 2 (June 28-July 1).
A limited number of general admission passes for Aspen Ideas are available for purchase. Special rates are available for members of the Society of Fellows, those under 46, first-time attendees or full-time students.
And, new for 2022 and building on successful online Aspen Ideas programming in 2020 and 2021, Aspen Ideas is introducing an accessible digital pass for only $50. The pass will present the best of the in-person festival from June 27-30, giving attendees access to a curated sample of sessions and live, virtual-only Q&A sessions with distinguished speakers. Learn more at aspenideas.org/pages/aspen-ideas-digital.
Call 970-544-7955 or visit aspenshowtix.comfor more information.
Man with broken ankle rescued at Scenic Trail
A 58-year-old man with a broken ankle was assisted off the Scenic Trail near Maroon Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the injured hiker from the Maroon Lake Entrance Center shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Aspen Ambulance deployed an ambulance and Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed two foot teams into the field. Responders were able to make contact with the injured hiker at 1:41 p.m., the release says.
The patient was carried out and evaluated for further care. All emergency responders were safely out of the field by 3:23 p.m. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the successful completion of the incident, the release states.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to exercise caution, as accidents can happen at any time,” the release adds.