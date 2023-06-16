Given that it heralds the end of ski season, April is typically one of the slower months for the local tourism-based economy, and this year was no exception.
A report released Wednesday by Aspen Finance Director Pete Strecker shows that taxable sales were down 3.8% in April when benchmarked against the same month last year.
“Generally speaking, April is typically 4% of annual taxable sales, putting it in the bottom third of months for annual economic activity; and as such, relatively small fluctuations in taxable sales can look more dramatic (though they are less impactful to the overall annual picture),” Strecker wrote in his monthly report to the city council.
In a typical month, revenue from the accommodations category (hotels, lodges, short-term rentals) is significantly higher than sales from restaurants and bars. But in April, accommodations garnered $8.76 million, just slightly ahead of restaurants and bars, which pulled in $8.31 million. The former represents a 19% decrease and the latter represents a 6.6% drop compared with April 2022’s revenue in each category.
However, Strecker notes that April 2022 was a record-setting month in terms of taxable sales.
“April 2023 taxable sales are still significantly higher than any other prior year (except April 2022). Notable sectors that experienced growth include construction (up 15.3%), sports equipment (up 15.1%), utilities (up 12.4%) and food (up 10.9%),” Strecker’s memo says.
Strecker noted that the percentage of online sales increased in relation to brick-and-mortar sales. Typically, the split between the two is along the lines of 15%-85% (online vs. in-person) but in April the split was 23%-77%.
Assessor to close through June, except on two days
The Pitkin County Assessor’s Office will be closed to the public through the remainder of June, except on two days: June 22 and June 29.
A county news release says the closure is necessary so that the office can “process valuation appeals in a timely manner.”
The office will resume regular hours on July 5. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. The office is located in the Pitkin County administration building at 530 E. Main St., suite 204, in Aspen.
Staff will be available by phone and email for information about personal property appeals and senior and veteran property tax/homestead exemptions. For more information, call 970-920-5160 or send an email to assessormail@pitkincounty.com.
Climbing closures in place to protect falcons
The White River National Forest has temporarily closed two areas to rock climbing — one in Eagle County and one in Pitkin County — to protect nesting Peregrine falcons.
One area is in Lime Creek Canyon, six miles south of Sylvan Lake. The other is in Coal Creek, three miles west of Redstone. The cliffs and the surroundings of these areas will be closed through July 31, but other climbing routes that will not impact the falcons remain open in Lime Canyon and Coal Creek, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and willingness to temporarily hold off climbing in these specific areas to protect the falcon nests,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in the release. “We focus our closures on the areas where climbers would be more likely to affect the birds, so there are suitable alternative sites in the general vicinity.”
A pair of Peregrine falcons successfully nested in the Lime Canyon area in 2020 and 2022 during similar temporary climbing closures. This year’s nest in Lime Canyon is located in an area less popular for climbing. This is the first year a nest has been found in Coal Creek, which is lightly visited but an increasingly popular area to climb. The closure order and maps are available at fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.
Peregrine falcons prefer to nest in cliffs away from human disturbance and the pair established their nest before the start of summer recreation at Lime Canyon. Peregrines can be disturbed by the presence of humans near their nesting areas to the point that adults become agitated and displaced, and fail to provide food and shelter for their young, the release says.
Nestlings and young that are not fully able to fly can starve if abandoned by adults. The closure of this specific area gives the adults and their young the freedom from disturbance they need at a critical time in their lifecycle, the release adds.