Mountain Rescue Aspen assists injured hiker on the Ute Trail
Mountain Rescue Aspen personnel were called Monday afternoon to assist an injured man who was hiking the Ute Trail.
Emergency dispatchers were alerted to the situation at about 4:51 p.m. Monday, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. The Ute Trail is a short, popular hiking route on the outskirts of Aspen that connects to the Aspen Mountain trail system.
It was learned that the hiker, a 56-year-old man, had failed to successfully navigate a section of trail, fell between two of the switchbacks, and subsequently tumbled down the hillside, according to the release. “As a result of the fall, the hiker had dislocated his shoulder, cut his head and cut his leg,” the release states.
The man had extreme pain and balance issues, and was unable to walk. MRA was notified immediately, launching a mission within minutes.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and the city of Aspen parks department had rangers in the area who responded to the scene. Aspen Ambulance District also sent two paramedics.
MRA made contact with the patient at approximately 5:52 p.m., the release says.
After pain management and stabilization of injuries, the man was transported back down the Ute Trail to a waiting ambulance at approximately 7:14 p.m. All units were safely out of the field shortly thereafter, according to the release.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind trail users to exercise caution even on seemingly pedestrian routes, as a simple slip and fall can lead to serious injuries — which may require the utilization of substantial rescue resources,” the release adds.