Aspen Ideas Festival announces preliminary featured speaker lineup
The Aspen Ideas Festival on Thursday evening was still fine-tuning the program detail, the final speaker lineup for the summer event includes U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra and renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others.
“Registration is open to all,” Aspen Institute spokesperson Jonathan Purves emphasized via email, noting that while in-person attendance will be extremely limited — many tickets already purchased from the 2020 canceled event carry over to this year’s — the virtual offerings are available for free.
Additionally, there will be concurrent programming via “Summer in Aspen” series. “From events at the Aspen Meadows campus to online programming that is free to all, this summer the Aspen Institute brings together a diverse mix of thinkers from across the country to reflect, share ideas and get inspired,” the Aspen Institute website describes.
Lipsey jury trial set for next month
In a motions hearing in Pitkin County District Court Thursday morning that lasted more than an hour and a half, defense attorney Yale Galanter examined witnesses in the criminal cases pending against Shira and Joseph Lipsey III, which is set for trial July 12-16.
Galanter attempted to cast doubt on one witness — a teenager at a house party at the Lipseys’ Aspen Highlands property in January 2019 at which the Lipseys allegedly allowed minors to consume alcohol — saying that the teen’s friends all know him as a “pathological liar.”
It was that witness’s testimony that led to the warrant and search for a particular dinner plate that was identified as a plate used for cocaine. Initially, the Lipseys also faced the much more serious felony charge of distributing cocaine to minors, but those charges were subsequently dropped for each of the husband and wife.