Carbondale trustees seek more input on Town Center
The Carbondale Board of Trustees will hold a work session Tuesday that will give the public an opportunity to provide feedback on the direction of the recently acquired Town Center lots.
“The town of Carbondale invites the public to learn more about the potential for a future residential and mixed-use project on recently gifted town-owned properties. The trustees will review the collected community input to date, take public comment and discuss next steps in the process,” a town news release states.
Town Manager Lauren Gister said the community’s input will help develop a vision for the properties. A June 3 outreach event helped town staff to gather insight about what some residents believe is needed for the site, located next to the Thunder River Theatre building. Residents identified affordable housing and community commercial-driven spaces, “like live-work and makers spaces,” Gister said in a prepared statement.
“But we want to know what else we should consider,” she said.
The trustees will meet at Carbondale Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Town Center discussion is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. For more information: carbondalekaleidoscope.org/town-center-vision.
Aspen’s Bike to Work Day to be celebrated Wednesday
Aspen residents and commuters are invited to celebrate Bike to Work Day next Wednesday.
Stations will be set up at Hopkins Avenue and 4th Street, Hallam Street near the Red Brick Building and Rio Grande Trail near the skate park from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. where bike commuters will be offered to-go treats, bike safety check vouchers, instant win prizes and more chances to win prizes online.
To learn more about commuting options, visit driveless.net or call 970-429-2095.
Bike to Work Day is co-sponsored by Paradise Bakery and Basalt Bike and Ski.
Valley View receives award for ‘best hospital’ in 3 areas
Glenwood Springs-based health system Valley View has been named one of “America’s Best Hospitals” for obstetrics, heart care and minimally invasive surgeries by the 2022 Women’s Choice Award.
The Women’s Choice Award (womenschoiceaward.com), an independent referral source for women, only honors the top 10% of hospitals in the nation, according to a Valley View news release.
“The award signifies that Valley View is in the top 3% for obstetrics, top 4% for heart care and top 6% for minimally invasive surgeries,” the release states.
Emily McCarty, the medical director of women’s health at Valley View, called the recognition “a great honor.”
“These awards reflect our commitment to high-quality, compassionate care. We are proud of our incredible scope of care offered to women, from prevention to obstetrics to complex health issues,” she said.
For more information, visit vvwomenshealth.org/.