The Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club is preparing to ramp up its search for a new executive director following the departure of Mark Godomsky at “the end of July.”
The youth nonprofit is currently gathering results from a community survey that it will pass along to a committee of eight people including current board member Jacolyn Bucksbaum and president Ryan Smalls and previous board presidents Katy Frisch and Jim Laing.
The survey is directed to AVSC parents, donors and staff members and asks participants what qualities and skills they believe the next executive director should have and how important it is for a candidate to be familiar with the Roaring Fork Valley community and if they’ve coached a snow sport. The survey is open until June 12.
Godomsky was announced as the new athletics director on May 11 by the private Maine boarding school Gould Academy. He previously led the school’s competition program, including alpine, Nordic and freestyle teams on both skis and snowboards from 2007 until 2015.
Filling the gap between Godomsky and the next executive director will be David Volz in the interim starting Aug. 1. Volz currently serves as the director of finance for the organization.
Man forbidden from contacting senior
An Aspen man was issued a court-order protection order last week that prohibits him from having contact with an elderly woman whose family said the man financially exploited her and emotionally abused her.
Pitkin County Judge Ashley Andrews delivered the ruling May 24 following the conclusion of a hearing for Nikolay Goranov, 59, who had been involved in a relationship with an 80-year-old Aspen woman. Under the order, Goranov must maintain a distance of at least yards away from the woman and “have no contact of any kind” with her.
The order also forbids Goranov from having any contact — that includes emails, phone calls, text messages, etc. — with the woman’s children who initiated the protection-order action.
The family secured a temporary restraining order against Goranov on Dec. 22, one day after filing a complaint in county court alleging he seized control of the senior’s finances through manipulation and deception.
The woman’s son, testifying in March from his home in Dallas, estimated Goranov stole roughly $500,000 from the widow since her husband died in 2015. The husband left her with a trust to live on, the son testified.
The mother was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019 and suffers from other degenerative conditions, testified the son, a health care professional and an adult-services worker. The children filed for the protection order because she does not have the ability to understand what has been happening with Goranov, according to testimony and court records.
How’s your Aspen water?
The city of Aspen is offering free irrigation assessments to Aspen water customers seeking more efficiency in their water use during the summer.
The city will send certified water-efficient landscapers to assess a residence’s entire irrigation system on site, including sprinkler heads to optimize settings, flag repair needs, and identify opportunities for efficiency improvements.
This free service saves water for the community and reduces your water bill, said the city, adding assessments will “help your landscape thrive by identifying the exact amount of moisture it needs.”
Sign up for a free assessment online at www.aspen.gov/waterefficiency or call Tim Karfs at 970-920-5072 or tim.karfs@aspen.gov.